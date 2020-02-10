News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘I let myself down and the club’ – Dele Alli apologises for mocking coronavirus

‘I let myself down and the club’ – Dele Alli apologises for mocking coronavirus
By Press Association
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 11:39 AM

Dele Alli has apologised for posting a video on Snapchat in which he joked about the coronavirus outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man.

The England and Tottenham midfielder quickly deleted his video on Saturday, and on Sunday expressed his remorse via a video on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Alli admitted he had let himself and Spurs down, in a contrite statement.

“Hi guys, it’s Dele; I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” the 23-year-old said.

Dele Alli apologised via Chinese social media platform Weibo (PA)
Dele Alli apologised via Chinese social media platform Weibo (PA)

“It wasn’t funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.

“I don’t want you to have that impression of me because it wasn’t funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. I’m sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China.”

Tottenham are currently on their Premier League winter break, with their next fixture a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, February 16.

More on this topic

McTominay wants to end season with silverware as he nears return from injuryMcTominay wants to end season with silverware as he nears return from injury

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Celtic handed St Johnstone trip after cruising past ClydeCeltic handed St Johnstone trip after cruising past Clyde

Lundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to fifthLundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to fifth

coronavirusDele AllifootballTottenhamPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Women's Six Nations: Five-star Ireland ease past WalesWomen's Six Nations: Five-star Ireland ease past Wales

McEnaney 'absolutely delighted', Farrell 'happy', after Dublin draw with Monaghan McEnaney 'absolutely delighted', Farrell 'happy', after Dublin draw with Monaghan

Kieran McGeeney: 'I don't get great joy in it but it's Armagh night'Kieran McGeeney: 'I don't get great joy in it but it's Armagh night'

Paul Galvin: 'Hard to really call it football' but Wexford hold outPaul Galvin: 'Hard to really call it football' but Wexford hold out


Lifestyle

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

One of the exotic pleasure of this island of La Gomera, and indeed of all the Canary Islands, is the variety of fresh fruit one can enjoy in one’s porridge.Where once was all bananas, we are now spoilt for choice

Several Irish islands are connected to the mainland by an isthmus as if the shore can’t bear to let them go — an umbilical cord that ties them to the shore till time erodes the link and renders it a ‘true’ island.The Islands of Ireland: Bullock Island gives up its secrets slowly

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »