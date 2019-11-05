News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

I just tried to score for him – Tosun dedicates first goal of season to Gomes

I just tried to score for him – Tosun dedicates first goal of season to Gomes
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 02:56 PM

Everton striker Cenk Tosun admits he did not enjoy his first Premier League goal of the season because of the horrific injury suffered by team-mate Andre Gomes.

The Turkey international was one of the players comforting Gomes as he lay in agony on the Goodison Park pitch having sustained a dislocated fracture of his right ankle.

Most players were visibly distressed by the injury but had to compose themselves to finish the game and, in the eighth minute of 12 added on for Gomes’ treatment, Tosun equalised to make it 1-1 – a goal the former Besiktas forward dedicated to his stricken team-mate.

I was waiting such a long time for this goal and I could not even enjoy it. This goal is for him, for sure.

“When he went off, I just tried to score for him,” said Tosun, whose last Toffees goal coincidentally came against Spurs on the final day of last season.

“I was waiting such a long time for this goal and I could not even enjoy it. This goal is for him, for sure.

“We are good friends. We sit at the same table together at Finch Farm and he always helps me when we are on the pitch together too.

“It will be a tough time for Andre but sometimes in football, these injuries happen.

“I just hope and pray he comes back stronger in six months after his surgery. We will give him the motivation he needs.

“Everyone is just so sad. We could not even celebrate our point. It was a fair point and we deserved it.”

More on this topic

Everton midfielder Gomes discharged from hospitalEverton midfielder Gomes discharged from hospital

Kieran Tierney to miss Scotland’s final two Euro qualifiersKieran Tierney to miss Scotland’s final two Euro qualifiers

Son Heung-min travels with Spurs squad for Red Star Belgrade clashSon Heung-min travels with Spurs squad for Red Star Belgrade clash

Ryan Giggs monitoring Gareth Bale’s fitness ahead of crucial Wales qualifiersRyan Giggs monitoring Gareth Bale’s fitness ahead of crucial Wales qualifiers

Andre GomesCenk TosunPremier LeagueEvertonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20

5 things we have learned from the WTA season5 things we have learned from the WTA season

I am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – HamiltonI am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – Hamilton

Mario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at VeronaMario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at Verona


Lifestyle

It's that time of the year again.Darina Allen's best book buys for Christmas

Sam Wylie-Harris heads to the South of France to find out more about Gérard Bertrand’s medicinal methods in the vineyard.Biodynamic wines: Everything you need to know about this holistic approach to winemaking

Novice adventurer Thomas Palmer talks to Lauren Taylor about the highs and lows of a trip that changed his life.This guy took on Colombia’s highest mountains to tackle depression

Make the most of your downtime with these gentle and restorative activities, says Liz Connor.4 types of active recovery to try on your non-workout days

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »