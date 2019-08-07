News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

I don’t understand fans’ unrest, says Newcastle midfielder Ritchie

I don’t understand fans’ unrest, says Newcastle midfielder Ritchie
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 02:32 PM

Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie has expressed surprise at the ongoing unrest on Tyneside as fans prepare to boycott Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal.

The 29-year-old Scotland international, who has become a crowd favourite since his £12million switch from Bournemouth in July 2016, has called for a sense of realism over controversial owner Mike Ashley’s ability to provide financial backing for the club.

Ritchie told talkSPORT: “I don’t understand the unrest, I’ve got to be honest.

“The club has gone out and spent money, we’re pushing and trying to compete with the teams we can compete with and you have to be real – to compete at the top of the Premier League now is mega, mega money.

“The owner has been honest in interviews in the press and has said he can’t go and compete with them. He’s been up front about that and to do that he’d have to sell the club.”

Ashley has found himself in the firing line once again in recent weeks, with manager Rafael Benitez having turned down the offer of a contract extension after failing to get the assurances for which he was looking over the club’s ambition.

Benitez was followed through the exit by Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon, who provided the bulk of last season’s goals between them, and although new head coach Steve Bruce – whose appointment did little to quell the mounting dissent – has been allowed to sign Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems since, the mood remains volatile.

Indeed, a series of 10 supporters’ organisations have banded together to co-ordinate protests ahead of the Arsenal game, with fans been urged to stay away to show their displeasure.

Joe Halliday, a spokesperson for one of the groups, Empty for Ashley, said: “It’s time for Mike Ashley to sell our club to a party that wants to take it forward – and it’s time for supporters who agree to take a united stand against him.

“As a collective of 10 groups, we are absolutely committed to a sustained, coordinated and long-term campaign with the sole objective of driving Mike Ashley out of Newcastle United Football Club. Boycotting the Arsenal match is not a one-off and Mr Ashley needs to understand that this will not blow over.”

However, Ritchie said: “For me, we all have to be in this together.

“There has been unrest ever since I arrived at the club and the main thing I took from Bournemouth – and I know it’s a smaller club, but everyone was pulling in the same direction with the same philosophy and mentality and desire to help one another.

“That’s what we need to be here: the fans, the staff and the players all as one and pulling in the same direction. That’s something I’m really passionate about.

“I feel if we’re all this in this together, we can be a lot stronger. We need the fans to support the team and be with us.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

USI deputy accuses colleges of introducing 'hefty rent increases before they are capped'USI deputy accuses colleges of introducing 'hefty rent increases before they are capped'

Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arrangingYour go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Bafta adds first new award category in 20 yearsBafta adds first new award category in 20 years

Ibrahim Amadou raring to get started after joining Norwich from Sevilla on loanIbrahim Amadou raring to get started after joining Norwich from Sevilla on loan

ArsenalfootballMatt RitchieMike AshleyPremier LeagueNewcastle

More in this Section

Gary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, JohnGary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, John

Double-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says DunneDouble-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says Dunne

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth: ‘We’ll keep knocking on the door’Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth: ‘We’ll keep knocking on the door’

When chips were down, Murphy stepped up to plateWhen chips were down, Murphy stepped up to plate


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »