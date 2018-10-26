Home»Sport

I don’t know why Arsenal withdrew contract offer, says Aaron Ramsey

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 12:28 PM

Aaron Ramsey remains in the dark over why a new contract offer from Arsenal was withdrawn – but is not allowing the uncertainty over his future to impact on his performance.

The Wales international’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but, with talks at an impasse, he looks set to end his 10-year stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking last month Ramsey made it clear he would not angle for a move away in January, although that decision could be taken out of his hands if Arsenal receive an offer they deem too good to turn down.

Despite a new contract being withdrawn by the club, Ramsey revealed after captaining Arsenal to a 1-0 Europa League win over Sporting Lisbon that no-one had explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“There is no contract on the table at the moment so there is nothing for me to consider or whatever,” he said when asked if there was still a possibility he could stay.

“We all know that the contract was taken away off the table. I’m not sure exactly why because a few weeks before we sort of agreed and I was ready to sign.

Aaron Ramsey captained Arsenal in their 1-0 win at Sporting Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP).

“Something happened, I am not sure exactly what, but that contract is no longer there, or nothing’s on the table.

“So I just have to get my head down, work hard and try and help this team as much as I can now. We’ll see where that takes me.”

Asked if he had looked for answers as to why the club withdrew the deal, the 27-year-old added: “I will see. Hopefully somebody will come up and tell me why.

“I’ll accept that if there’s a reason. At the moment, no, I haven’t…I’m just concentrating on playing my football. When the time is right, I probably will find out, but that hasn’t happened yet.”

Aaron Ramsey says there is no chance he would leave Arsenal for Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA).

Ramsey was also asked about where he could play in the future and did not rule out a move abroad, even if he did state categorically he would not join local rivals Tottenham.

He has found himself on the fringes of Unai Emery’s team in recent weeks as they enjoy an 11-match winning streak.

But the head coach showed he has faith in the player to remain professional after handing him the armband for the tie in Lisbon, with Ramsey insisting any contract issues are not playing on his mind when he is on the pitch.

“I’m going out and playing the way I have always played,” he said.

“I try to give my best for the team, help the team and try and go out there and play the best I can for myself as well.

“Nothing’s in my head when I’m out there, I’m just trying to have fun on the football pitch.

“I’m not really thinking about anything else too much. I’ve got other things as well in my life that I’m delighted with.

“I had twins last week so everything is good at the moment for me. I can’t complain. I’m just going out there and trying to help this team as much as I can.”

- Press Association


