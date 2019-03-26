NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

'I don’t buy it': James McClean critical of Declan Rice's U-turn

By Darren Norris

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 06:43 PM

James McClean doesn’t pull any punches, on or off the pitch.

In advance of tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium, McClean was asked his thoughts on Declan Rice, who made his first start for England on Monday in the 5-1 won over Montenegro.

The West Ham midfielder played three senior international friendlies for Ireland before switching allegiances to England last month.

In an interview with RTÉ, McClean was asked his thoughts on matter and gave a characteristically fortright response.

“He said he was a proud Irishman. Then he said he was a proud Englishman. If he’s both... good luck to him but I don’t buy it. I think you’re either one or the other,” said McClean, who played seven times for Northern Ireland U21s but turned down the opportunity to commit to their senior side.

“I was with Derry City when I got the call-up to play for the North and I turned it down because it’s not my country, it’s never been my country. I’m an Irishman.

“It’s not just Declan, it’s anyone else. If you’re not proud to be here and we’re a stepping stone then sod off and play for someone else.

“I’m an Irishman. I grew up on the island of Ireland, simple as that. We only want players here who want to play for Ireland, who feel Irish, and are proud to be Irish.”

More on this topic

All pro footballers want plastic pitches banned, claims John Caulfield

Glenn Whelan recalled as Matt Doherty drops out of Ireland line-up

Juventus confirm Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered minor thigh injury

Irish FA condemn singing of 'we hate Catholics' by Northern Ireland fans

More in this Section

O’Gara cools “farcical” talk on France link up

England’s five-star victory over Montenegro marred by racist chanting

Ireland game will be test of our Euro 2020 credentials – Georgia coach Weiss

Mick McCarthy donates tickets to father's hometown club


Lifestyle

When Make-A-Wish becomes a reality

Here’s what you need to know about ‘alcosynth’

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »