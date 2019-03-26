'I don’t buy it': James McClean critical of Declan Rice's U-turn

James McClean doesn’t pull any punches, on or off the pitch.

In advance of tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium, McClean was asked his thoughts on Declan Rice, who made his first start for England on Monday in the 5-1 won over Montenegro.

The West Ham midfielder played three senior international friendlies for Ireland before switching allegiances to England last month.

In an interview with RTÉ, McClean was asked his thoughts on matter and gave a characteristically fortright response.

“He said he was a proud Irishman. Then he said he was a proud Englishman. If he’s both... good luck to him but I don’t buy it. I think you’re either one or the other,” said McClean, who played seven times for Northern Ireland U21s but turned down the opportunity to commit to their senior side.

“I was with Derry City when I got the call-up to play for the North and I turned it down because it’s not my country, it’s never been my country. I’m an Irishman.

“It’s not just Declan, it’s anyone else. If you’re not proud to be here and we’re a stepping stone then sod off and play for someone else.

“I’m an Irishman. I grew up on the island of Ireland, simple as that. We only want players here who want to play for Ireland, who feel Irish, and are proud to be Irish.”