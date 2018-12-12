'I couldn’t be happier': Irish goalie saves three penalties to win FA Cup shootout

Conor O'Malley found immediate redemption from "a few moments of madness" in a 4-4 FA Cup draw to save three penalties in a match-winning performance.

The Peterborough shot-stopper made a couple of errors as Bradford came from 2-0 and 3-1 down to lead the second-round replay 4-3 heading into the final ten minutes.

However, Ivan Toney completed his hat-trick - the first goal of which was a stunning free-kick from just inside the halfway line - to bring the tie to extra-time and, ultimately, penalties.

There, the 24-year-old from Mayo had his moment to shine, diving low to his right to save a trio of penalties from Karl Henry, Jack Payne and Paul Caddis, with the latter save sealing the win.

"I felt I had to make up for the game because my game wasn’t the best. But to save three penalties is a great feeling and to get through to the next round, I couldn’t be happier," he told ThePoshTV.

"Winning on penalties is probably the best feeling in football, unless it’s a last-minute winner maybe. Especially after a game where we conceded so many sloppy goals and didn’t take our chances either, so it’s nice to put it to bed.

"My decision-making wasn’t up to where it normally is. Normally I’m good at sweeping and that, but I made a few stupid decisions. My handling was alright so I was happy enough in the main, but it was just a few moments of madness."

O'Malley, who moved to Peterborough from St Pat's last year, was called-up to the Ireland national squad in May.

However, he has been out of the Posh's matchday squads for most of this season, as goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler sat on the bench to satisfy a Football League rule requiring one homegrown player in the squad.

"It's been tough, to be honest with you. I didn't understand it at first. It was a bit of a shock," said O'Malley.

"It probably makes sense if we can get six good outfield players. The amount of times the keeper comes off the bench is minuscule. It is what it is. It's not great for me but it's probably better for the team."

Peterborough will now face Middlesbrough away in round three.