News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

I can’t leave Matty Longstaff out – Newcastle boss Bruce

I can’t leave Matty Longstaff out – Newcastle boss Bruce
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 11:39 AM

Steve Bruce has admitted he cannot leave teenager Matty Longstaff out of the Newcastle team to face Chelsea on Saturday.

The 19-year-old midfielder was the Magpies’ match-winner after being handed his top-flight debut against Manchester United before the international break, smashing home the game’s only goal at St James’ Park after being paired with his older brother Sean in the engine room.

Bruce was thrilled by the younger Longstaff’s reaction to the challenge, and by the beaming television interview the brothers gave later.

Asked if he would keep his place at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle’s head coach said: “How could I leave him out?

“Well, you can imagine what the kid’s been like – it’s like a kid in a sweet shop. That’s why I picked him.

“His interview beamed out of the television, what he’s all about. It brought a refreshing humility to us all again, and it was a wonderful debut from the kid.”

READ MORE

Smith urges caution as Irish hotshot Connolly comes to Villa Park

The teenager’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current season and with Manchester United having already expressed their interest in Sean, the Magpies are keen to tie up both brothers as soon as possible.

Bruce said: “The one thing we all don’t want is to lose your best young players, so I’m sure we’ll be all out to get that tied up – and his brother, which is vitally important.”

The win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men raised the mood on Tyneside, but the club faces perhaps an even bigger test this weekend at Chelsea, who have won their last four games in all competitions with youngsters Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham also making an impact in the top flight under Frank Lampard.

Bruce, whose last game was his 400th as a Premier League manager, is delighted to see the former England midfielder making his mark after a tough start back at the club he served with such distinction as a player.

He said: “He’s a great lad, Frank, and he was a great, great player, so that experience alone gives him that respect. He’s adored by everybody there, so I think that will afford him a bit of time.

“The big thing all of us tend to forget is to try, if you possibly can, to enjoy it. It’s a really tough, tough job at times – you have many sleepless nights – and it’s a lonely one too, but my bit of advice would be just to try to replicate what he did as a player, which was quietly get on with his job and let the rest do the talking.”

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

More arrests made over racism at Bulgaria-England matchMore arrests made over racism at Bulgaria-England match

Wally Downes banned by FA over betting rules breachWally Downes banned by FA over betting rules breach

Solskjaer adamant Manchester United job is not ‘too big’ for himSolskjaer adamant Manchester United job is not ‘too big’ for him

Solskjaer confirms De Gea is likely to miss Liverpool clashSolskjaer confirms De Gea is likely to miss Liverpool clash


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Frank LampardMatty LongstaffSteve BrucePremier LeagueChelseaNewcastleChelsea vs NewcastleTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Liverpool, Man City and Celtic fined by UEFALiverpool, Man City and Celtic fined by UEFA

Brendan Rodgers defends James Maddison over casino controversyBrendan Rodgers defends James Maddison over casino controversy

'It was a mad month': League winner Michael Duffy named player of the month for September'It was a mad month': League winner Michael Duffy named player of the month for September

O’Sullivan’s latest Crawley complaints dismissed by tournament organisersO’Sullivan’s latest Crawley complaints dismissed by tournament organisers


Lifestyle

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

Clodagh Finn visits UCC’s world-leading microbiome centre, where researchers are exploring new ways to use intestinal bacteria to improve our mental and physical health, including the possibility of developing a probiotic capsule to help control weightMade in Munster: Harvesting power of gut bacteria

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »