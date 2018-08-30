'I absolutely love my job' - Colin Bell discusses getting #TheCallUp for Ireland Women's role

The Republic of Ireland Women’s coach Colin Bell has said young girls must get as much encouragement as possible to excel in soccer.

It comes ahead of the national team’s final game of the 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign where they face Northern Ireland in Tallaght.

Bell has also revealed his love for the job and his delight in getting the call-up for the position.

He said: “Their work ethic was there from the word go, they bought into that professionalism, that we are always expecting to win, that we’re as well prepared as possible.”

Bell thinks soccer should be available to everybody and he believes “we can create a really positive environment for young girls".

He said: "Having qualified coaches encouraging them to play, and that they are getting as much training as possible” an agenda which he has committed to pushing as hard as he can.

Bell also references the incredible home support, particularly for the home win against Slovakia where the crowd “really were an extra player”.

As well as recognising the fans, Bell has also called for the media to get behind the team, saying: “We need the media, we need the press to promote the game. It makes a massive difference to the girls.”

The ‘Girls in Green’ are in Tallaght on Friday for their World Cup qualifying game against rivals Northern Ireland.