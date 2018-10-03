Home»Sport

Hunt for Aston Villa fan who threw cabbage at manager Steve Bruce

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 01:15 PM

Police are hunting a football fan who hurled a cabbage towards Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce after allegedly shouting abuse from the stands.

The fan is reported to have taken the vegetable from a carrier bag and thrown it towards the dugout before Villa’s 3-3 draw with Preston North End on Tuesday night.

West Midlands Police said: “One fan was arrested for entering the pitch during the game. A cabbage was thrown at the dugout from the stand.

“We are working with the club to identify the person responsible.”

It sums up the society we are in at the moment. There's no respect for anyone. I'm surprised he knew what a cabbage was

Birmingham Mail photographer Tim Harley-Easthope, who witnessed the incident, told the BirminghamLive website the fan was “ranting and raving” before throwing the cabbage.

He said: “Bruce and (Villa first team coach Stephen) Clemence saw it and they both stood and glared at this bloke and shook their heads. The bloke ran up the steps and into the concourse.”

Speaking after the match, Bruce said: “To say it’s disappointing is an understatement for a club like this, (the cabbage was thrown) before we had even started.

“It sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone. I’m surprised he knew what a cabbage was.

“I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful.”

- Press Association


