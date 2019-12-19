News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hull defender Angus MacDonald given all-clear after battle with bowel cancer

By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 05:52 PM

Hull defender Angus MacDonald has been given the all-clear following his battle with bowel cancer.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the early stages of the disease in August but has now completed successful treatment.

“Everyone at the club would like to express their happiness at this fantastic news,” read a statement on the Sky Bet Championship club’s website.

“Angus has shown tremendous courage and strength of character during the most challenging of periods.

“We would like to wish him and his family and friends a wonderful Christmas and we all look forward to seeing Angus back in and around the club.”

MacDonald joined the Tigers from Barnsley in January 2018 and has made 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The centre-back, whose last first-team appearance came in August 2018, was diagnosed with cancer having only recently returned to full training following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to deep vein thrombosis.

MacDonald progressed through Reading’s academy and had loan spells at Salisbury, Basingstoke, Torquay and AFC Wimbledon.

He later enjoyed permanent stints with Salisbury and Torquay before moving to Oakwell in August 2016.

