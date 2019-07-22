News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hugo Lloris heads home from Spurs’ pre-season Asia tour due to illness

Hugo Lloris heads home from Spurs’ pre-season Asia tour due to illness
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 11:28 AM

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.

The Spurs captain sat out Sunday’s 3-2 win over Juventus in the pre-season International Champions Cup, having been suffering with illness since Friday.

The Premier League club expect Lloris to be able to resume training once the squad are back in north London.

A statement on Tottenham’s website read: “Hugo Lloris has today (Monday) returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.

“Our club captain missed the 3-2 win against Juventus at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday having been suffering with illness since Friday.

“The France goalkeeper is expected to return to training with the first team squad following our pre-season tour of Asia, which concludes against Manchester United in Shanghai on Thursday.”

View this post on Instagram

Good to be back 😉⚽ #COYS

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on

Spurs’ victory in Singapore came following an outrageous stoppage-time strike from the halfway line by Harry Kane, which manager Mauricio Pochettino described as “unbelievable”.

The club’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele made an impression having come on his first Spurs appearance, the midfielder helping to set up a goal for Lucas Moura.

READ MORE

Yasser Larouci carried off in stretcher during Liverpool’s defeat to Sevilla

Spurs are now set to move on to China ahead of Thursday’s match against Manchester United in Shanghai, where Paulo Gazzaniga could again start in goal.

Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move away from Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move away from Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Defender Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move during the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international appeared to play down suggestions of an imminent move, though, with Roma said to be keen on acquiring his services in a £25million deal.

“I’ve always said, I’m focused on Spurs and trying to deliver the job that I need to do,” Alderweireld told reporters following the Juventus game, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

When asked if he expected to be at Tottenham for the start of the new campaign, Alderweireld replied: “Yes, that’s my focus.”

He continued: “In football, everything can go quick, but my focus is on Spurs and to be ready for the start of the season.

“The manager knows that I’m committed to the team and to the club. (Against Juventus) I was made captain, which shows the manager’s trust in me.”

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

- Press Association

More on this topic

Watch: Harry Kane scores injury-time winner from halfway line against JuventusWatch: Harry Kane scores injury-time winner from halfway line against Juventus

Pochettino reveals his Tottenham time may have been up with Champions League winPochettino reveals his Tottenham time may have been up with Champions League win

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier suffers injury setbackTottenham midfielder Eric Dier suffers injury setback

Tottenham sign Clarke then loan him back to Leeds for the seasonTottenham sign Clarke then loan him back to Leeds for the season

footballHarry KaneMauricio PochettinoToby AlderweireldPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Tottenham Hotspur FC

More in this Section

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid in talks over Gareth Bale exitZinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid in talks over Gareth Bale exit

Whyte recovers from ninth-round knockdown to beat RivasWhyte recovers from ninth-round knockdown to beat Rivas

The Open day four: Leader Lowry bids to secure first majorThe Open day four: Leader Lowry bids to secure first major

Donal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGMDonal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGM


Lifestyle

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »