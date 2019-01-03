NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hughton hopes Brighton can go far in the ‘best cup competition in the world’

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is targeting another deep run in the FA Cup ahead of this weekend’s south-coast derby with Bournemouth.

The Seagulls got to the quarter-final of last season’s competition before losing to Manchester United and Hughton wants more of the same.

However, they have a tough test in Premier League opposition as they visit the Cherries.

“It’s the best cup competition in the world, we did very well last season,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“It can always add to the momentum and feel of your league campaign.

“The FA Cup is a great competition. It’s a slight respite from our league campaign and in some ways it’s different.

“But it’s exciting and we want to have a good run. We were given a tough draw but we want to go through.”

Brighton may be without Bernardo as he battles a hamstring injury picked up in Wednesday’s league draw with West Ham.

READ MORE: Noble relieved with a point against ‘bogey team’ Brighton

He came off against the Hammers and will be monitored ahead of kick-off.

“Bernardo is better this morning after last night – we’re hoping it’s more fatigue,” Hughton added.

“I have a lot of decisions to make this weekend – Jose Izquierdo will still be unavailable.”

Hughton, meanwhile, has confirmed that Jason Steele will start in goal ahead of David Button.

With the January transfer window building momentum, Hughton does not expect his side to be too active, insisting they have built a strong squad.

“I still see us doing minimal business this month – over the last few years we’ve built a really competitive squad,” he added.

“We’re now seeing players get chances in the team and feature regularly. Our recent recruitment have us in good shape.”

- Press Association


