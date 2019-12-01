News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hughton favourite among seven contenders for the Watford job

Hughton favourite among seven contenders for the Watford job
By Press Association
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 02:38 PM

Watford have sacked head coach Quique Sanchez Flores after just 85 days in the job.

The sacking comes the day after the Hornets lost 2-1 at fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Here, we take a look at who could replace the Spaniard at Vicarage Road.

Chris Hughton

(Mark Kerton/PA)
(Mark Kerton/PA)

Hughton has managed a number of clubs in the Premier League and led Newcastle to promotion from the Championship during his time at St James’ Park. Norwich appointed Hughton in 2012, and he guided the club to 11th in the Premier League during his second season, having avoided relegation in the first, before he took over at Brighton until May 2019. He also oversaw the Seagulls’ rise to the top flight during his four and a half years at the club.

Slavisa Jokanovic

(Simon Galloway/PA)
(Simon Galloway/PA)

Jokanovic managed Watford between 2014 and 2015, becoming their fourth coach in five weeks. Under the Serbian’s leadership, the club were promoted to the Premier League, before Jokanovic left after being unable to agree a new deal, and was replaced by Sanchez Flores during his first tenure at the club.

David Moyes

(Martin Rickett/PA)
(Martin Rickett/PA)

Moyes managed at Everton for 11 years between 2002 and 2013, and led the club to five top-six finishes. The Scottish manager has been out of work since he oversaw West Ham’s survival, taking over with the club in the relegation zone in 2017, before departing at the end of the season.

Alan Pardew

(Mark Kerton/PA)
(Mark Kerton/PA)

Pardew has achieved promotion to the Premier League twice as manager with Reading and West Ham and guided Newcastle to fifth in the top tier of English football and the quarter-finals of the Europa League during his time with the Magpies. Pardew has also managed Crystal Palace and West Brom in recent seasons, although he lost his job with the former after a poor run of form.

Sam Allardyce

(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

With a remarkable record of never having been relegated from the Premier League, Allardyce could be an attractive option for Watford, although he has not been in charge of a club since leaving Everton in May 2018 and has previously announced his retirement.

Mark Hughes

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Helped QPR avoid relegation in 2012, during his brief tenure, also led Stoke to three successive top 10 finishes, before being dismissed with the club in the relegation zone. Hughes also guided Southampton to safety during his first season, and secured an eighth-place finish with Fulham in 2011.

Lee Bowyer

(Steven Paston/PA)
(Steven Paston/PA)

If Watford choose to go in a different direction, Bowyer spent a month working with Watford’s under-21 team in 2015, before coaching at Charlton, where he was appointed assistant manager in 2017. He was then appointed caretaker manager in 2018 and guided Charlton to promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge at The Valley.

More on this topic

Noble team talk inspired West Ham to victory at ChelseaNoble team talk inspired West Ham to victory at Chelsea

Luck benefits Southampton after VAR fails to spot handball – Ralph HasenhuttlLuck benefits Southampton after VAR fails to spot handball – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Quique Sanchez Flores sacked by Watford after less than three months in chargeQuique Sanchez Flores sacked by Watford after less than three months in charge

Kane does not need to leave Spurs to win trophies now Mourinho at helm – CrouchKane does not need to leave Spurs to win trophies now Mourinho at helm – Crouch

Quique Sanchez FloresPremier LeagueWatfordTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

'I was never in doubt where I wanted to be' - Signing with Connacht easy decision for Bundi Aki'I was never in doubt where I wanted to be' - Signing with Connacht easy decision for Bundi Aki

Mourinho sets sights on catching ChelseaMourinho sets sights on catching Chelsea

Emery’s sacking was in the pipeline for weeks – Arsenal director Josh KroenkeEmery’s sacking was in the pipeline for weeks – Arsenal director Josh Kroenke

Giggs will turn to Ramsey for inside information on ‘group favourites’ ItalyGiggs will turn to Ramsey for inside information on ‘group favourites’ Italy


Lifestyle

A baby sleep coach discusses the controlled crying method – warning that while it may work, some fear it could be stressful for babies.Ask an Expert: Will controlled crying help my baby sleep better?

Green sky at night, tourist’s delight.7 of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights

Problematic smartphone usage can lead to mental health issues in children and young people.What to do if you think your child is addicted to their smartphone

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »