Huddersfield’s Rajiv van La Parra completes move to Red Star Belgrade

By Press Association
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 03:32 PM

Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra has completed a permanent move to Serbian side Red Star Belgrade for an undisclosed fee.

Van La Parra, 28, who spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Middlesbrough, made five appearances for Huddersfield this season, including Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Luton.

Terriers chairman Phil Hodgkinson said: “We received the offer for Rajiv during the Luton Town game and both him and his representatives made it very clear that he didn’t want to be a Huddersfield Town player anymore.

“The club always has to come first and it’s important that the players in our squad are fully committed to the cause.

“I want players who want to play for this football club and its fantastic supporters; they deserve that.

“The offer meets our valuation and the player gets the move he was pushing for.”

Van La Parra joined Huddersfield from Wolves in March 2016, initially on loan, before the move was made permanent the following summer.

He made 101 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring seven goals, including one on his debut against Wolves in 2016.

The Terriers, relegated from the Premier League last season, are second from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship after taking one point from their first six matches.

- Press Association

Phil HodgkinsonRajiv van La ParraChampionshipHuddersfieldTOPIC: Soccer

