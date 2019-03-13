NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Huddersfield midfielder suffers racial abuse on social media

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 10:15 AM

Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing has received on-line racial abuse from someone purporting to be one of the club's own supporters.

Billing, 22, retweeted an abusive message he had received urging him to leave the Premier League club.

Philip Billing. Picture: PA Wire

The supporter told Billing: "Leave our f****** club I never want to see you in a town kit ever again you useless wanna be black donkey."

Billing, a regular starter for Huddersfield this season, simply retweeted the taunt with a thumbs down emoji.

The Denmark Under-21 international has produced several outstanding displays for the Terriers this season.

Declan Rice to get England call after being named Ireland’s best young player

His form has led to speculation of a summer move to another Premier League rival, but he was withdrawn at half-time in last Saturday's home defeat to Bournemouth.

Town boss Jan Siewert said after the match that he was not sure whether Billing was carrying an injury or not.

The Terriers slumped to a 15th defeat in 17 league games and are 16 points from safety with eight matches remaining.

- Press Association

HuddersfieldPhilip BillingSportSoccerRacism

