Huddersfield have not given up on Premier League survival, says striker Mounie

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 02:27 PM

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie insists they have not given up on retaining their Premier League status despite Fulham’s stoppage-time goal consigning them to a seventh successive defeat.

They have slid to bottom of the table having lost each of their league games throughout December – equalling a record set by Leicester when they also lost seven league fixtures in the month of April 2001 – and lost in particularly demoralising circumstances.

Aleksandar Mitrovic secured a 1-0 victory shortly after Jonas Lossl appeared to have rescued a point by saving Aboubakar Kamara’s penalty.

With Fulham their rivals for relegation, Mounie told the club’s official website: “It’s a bit difficult for us and it’s hard to accept, but in this season there’s still some games and we will still fight until the end.

“We will try to win games; that’s the most important thing. We have to just try to win the first game then the second and the third. We have to keep going.

“A win will be very important for us, it’ll give a lot of confidence to our team and our fans.

“I feel like our fans need it because we haven’t given them enough this season.

“I am very disappointed because it was a very important game to lose, especially after the penalty save. It’s hard to accept.

“I hope (the supporters) will keep going because we need that, we need their full support until the end of the season.

“The dressing room is very sad with the result, but we have the quality to change these results.”

Fulham remain in the bottom three but have demonstrated signs of improvement since Claudio Ranieri replaced Slavisa Jokanovic with nine points in his eight matches in charge.

“The first half was very difficult for us,” Ranieri said. “We knew they’d press from the front, and we lost a lot of balls.

“In the second half with (Tom) Cairney as a central midfielder we found a solution, we played better and created some chances to score goals.

“It was good to score a goal at the end of the match, it was very, very important for us; a clean sheet and three points.”

- Press Association


