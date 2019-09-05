Huddersfield fined £50,000 by FA for breaching kit regulations

Huddersfield have been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge relating to the Football Association’s kit and advertising regulations, the governing body has announced.

The Terriers were widely criticised for a sash-style shirt which bore the logo of a bookmaker when they unveiled it as their new home shirt in the middle of July.

They wore the shirt in a friendly against Rochdale on July 17, with the logo appearing to exceed the FA’s guidelines of 250 square centimetres, and were subsequently handed a misconduct charge by the governing body.

Town and the bookmaker later admitted to the stunt before the Championship club brought out a new, sponsor-free kit for the current season.

On Thursday the FA confirmed the club, relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, had been officially sanctioned for the stunt.

“Huddersfield Town FC has been fined £50,000 and warned as to its future conduct by an independent Regulatory Commission after admitting a charge in relation to The FA’s Kit and Advertising Regulations,” a statement from the FA read.

“Playing kit worn by the club’s first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 breached FA Regulation C.2(i).”

- Press Association