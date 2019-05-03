NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Huddersfield agree sale of club to Terriers fan Phil Hodgkinson

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 10:03 PM

Huddersfield have announced that a commercial agreement is in place for the sale of the club to lifelong supporter Phil Hodgkinson.

Sunday’s Premier League fixture with Manchester United will therefore be Dean Hoyle’s last as chairman, with the club’s takeover subject to approval from the football authorities.

Hodgkinson is to succeed Hoyle after the latter’s largely successful 10-year reign, in which the club spent two years in the Premier League before the recent confirmation of their relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship.

He will take a 75 per cent controlling ownership, with Hoyle retaining a minority stake and remaining on Huddersfield’s board of directors.

“My heart doesn’t want me to sell and I believe the Manchester United game will probably be the most emotional day of my life,” Hoyle told the club’s official website.

“However, my head is telling me that, after 10 years of total dedication and my recent ill health, I need to do what is right for myself, my family and Huddersfield Town.

“I have chosen Phil not just because he is an astute businessman with strong desire and determination to succeed, but because as ‘one of our own’ he will always have the club’s best interests at heart.”

Hodgkinson moved to back under-pressure manager Jan Siewert, adding: “My number one priority is to give every support I can to Jan in order to make us as good as we can be on the pitch.

“Our aim is to get back to winning football matches and to put smiles back on the faces of our supporters after a tough season.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Valencia condemn racist behaviour of fans against Arsenal

Winning start for interim manager as Cork City beat Bohs

Enterprising students get off on right foot by clinching top award

Evening round-up: Ana Kriegel; Ruth Morrissey and Madeleine McCann

KEYWORDS

Dean HoylefootballPhil HodgkinsonPremier LeagueHuddersfield

More in this Section

Archer grabs first England wicket as bowlers shine against Ireland

Con looking to go one better than last year as they meet Clontarf in AIL decider

Munster ban supporter who confronted Billy Vunipola

Munster confirm four more players to leave at the end of the season


Lifestyle

As Alexa Chung launches on YouTube: 5 of the best fashion channels to follow

Easy ways to an eco-friendly bathroom

What we learned at Music Cork

Could green roofs offer a solution to urban environmental challenges?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »