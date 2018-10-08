How the Irish fared: O’Neill handed boost by Preston double-act

With the Nations League double-header against Denmark and Wales looming, Callum Robinson fired a reminder of his talents to Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill when scoring twice as Preston moved off the foot of the Championship table after a 4-0 win over Wigan.

O’Neill handed Robinson his first cap for Ireland in the 4-1 mauling against the Welsh in Cardiff last month and the striker did enough to keep his place for the 1-1 friendly draw against Poland.

O’Neill will have taken additional satisfaction from the fact Robinson’s second goal was created by substitute Sean Maguire on his first start of the season after recovering from injury.

Preston boss Alex Neil is thrilled to again be able to call on the services of the former Cork City striker.

It was perfect for Seanie today as he needs minutes under his belt,” Neil said. “We’ve missed him and you can see that for the fourth goal — the way he shifts his feet and goes past people, and that’s a real quality and he can run all day long.

“He will go away with the Republic of Ireland now and they have said they will make sure he doesn’t do too much — they have been top class with us.”

A miserable day for Wigan was compounded by the dismissal of Darron Gibson for a straight red card.

Besides Robinson, there was just one other Irish scorer in the Championship but it was a significant goal as David McGoldrick’s penalty for Sheffield United secured a 1-0 win over Hull that lifted the Blades to the top of the table.

Saturday’s strike was McGoldrick’s fifth goal of the season.

In League One, Anthony O’Connor scored for Bradford City but the Bantams, who finished with 10 men after Sean Scannell was sent off, lost 2-1 at home to Sunderland.

In League Two, Pádraig Amond rescued a 1-1 draw for Newport while a John- Joe O’Toole volley helped Northampton to a 1-1 draw at Swindon Town.

It was a bad day for the Irish in the Scottish Premiership as an own goal by Dundee’s Andy Boyle helped Kilmarnock to a 2-1 win, while Carl McHugh was sent off in Motherwell’s 1-1 draw at home to Livingston.