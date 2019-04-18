How Manchester City v Tottenham unfolded in pictures

Tottenham reached the Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling away-goals victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.
The score was 3-2 to Manchester City after a breathless first 20 minutes, but there was even greater drama in store as VAR ruled on two crucial moments in the last 20 minutes – first awarding a goal to Fernando Llorente after a handball check and then disallowing a last-gasp Raheem Sterling winner after Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up.
Here Press Association Sport chronicles an incredible night in pictures.