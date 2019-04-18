NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
How Manchester City v Tottenham unfolded in pictures

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 10:51 AM

Tottenham reached the Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling away-goals victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The score was 3-2 to Manchester City after a breathless first 20 minutes, but there was even greater drama in store as VAR ruled on two crucial moments in the last 20 minutes – first awarding a goal to Fernando Llorente after a handball check and then disallowing a last-gasp Raheem Sterling winner after Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up.

Here Press Association Sport chronicles an incredible night in pictures.

Manchester City supporters create a sea of blue before kick-off at the Etihad
Manchester City supporters create a sea of blue before kick-off at the Etihad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sterling celebrates putting City in front, and levelling the tie on aggregate
Sterling celebrates putting City in front, and levelling the tie on aggregate (Martin Rickett/PA)

Son provides an instant riposte for Spurs. This goal rules out the possibility of extra-time and penalties
Son provides an instant riposte for Spurs. This goal rules out the possibility of extra-time and penalties (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ederson dives to his left but cannot deny Son Spurs' second to make it 3-1 on aggregate
Ederson dives to his left but cannot deny Son Spurs’ second to make it 3-1 on aggregate (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bernardo Silva's deflected effort makes it 2-2 on the night, 3-2 to Spurs on aggregate. Still less than 11 minutes played
Bernardo Silva’s deflected effort makes it 2-2 on the night, 3-2 to Spurs on aggregate. Still less than 11 minutes played (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sterling wheels away after turning in Kevin De Bruyne's drilled cross. It's now 3-2 to City on the night, with Spurs in front on away goals

Sterling wheels away after turning in Kevin De Bruyne’s drilled cross. It’s now 3-2 to City on the night, with Spurs in front on away goals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aguero turns to creator-in-chief De Bruyne after scoring City's fourth. The Blues are now ahead for the first time in the tie at 4-3 on aggregate
Aguero turns to creator-in-chief De Bruyne after scoring City’s fourth. The Blues are now ahead for the first time in the tie at 4-3 on aggregate (Martin Rickett/PA)

Llorente makes it 4-3 on the night and puts Spurs back ahead on the away goals rule. The Turkish referee is satisfied that the Spaniard did not use his hand to turn the ball in
Llorente makes it 4-3 on the night and puts Spurs back ahead on the away goals rule. The Turkish referee is satisfied that the Spaniard did not use his hand to turn the ball in (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling scores what appears to be a fifth for City winner in injury time, sparking scenes reminiscent of their last-gasp Premier League title win in 2012
Sterling scores what appears to be a City winner in injury time, sparking scenes reminiscent of their last-gasp Premier League title win in 2012 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling charges away in celebration, with Pep Guardiola similarly jubilant on the touchline until it becomes apparent that the goal is under VAR review
Sterling charges away in celebration, with Pep Guardiola similarly jubilant on the touchline until it becomes apparent that the goal is under VAR review (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola looks on as Cuneyt Cakir checks the video
Guardiola looks on as Cuneyt Cakir checks the video (Martin Rickett/PA)

And reacts with disbelief when the goal is ruled out for offside against Aguero
And reacts with disbelief when the goal is ruled out for offside against Aguero (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pochettino and his players celebrate at the final whistle
Pochettino and his players celebrate at the final whistle (Mike Egerton/PA)

- Press Association

