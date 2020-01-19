'How is that a foul?' - Roy Keane disputes VAR decision on disallowed Liverpool goal

Roy Keane has said that Liverpool's first disallowed goal was incorrectly ruled out by VAR, claiming "the game has gone mad".

Liverpool thought they had doubled their lead through Firmino after 25 minutes but, after a VAR check relating to the build-up, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Van Dijk on De Gea.

As the Reds went into the break leading 1-0, Keane, a panellist on Sky Sports, could not hide his disbelief that the goal was disallowed.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: "If Liverpool went 2-0 up, it was game over.

"Why he has disallowed the goal is beyond me. The game has gone mad.

"How is that a foul?"

VAR drama! 😳 Roberto Firmino thought he had doubled Liverpool's lead, but it's ruled out after a foul on David de Gea in the build-up.

Fellow panellist at the Anfield game, Graeme Souness, agreed with the Cork man.

The former Liverpool midfielder said: "He (Van Dijk) only had eyes for the ball. He went for it as fairly as he could.

"In no circumstances is that a foul. They don't know what they are doing.

"In no circumstances is that a foul. They don't know what they are doing.

"How they see that as a foul is beyond me. The game has gone mad."

"That's the bottom line. It's laughable."

Liverpool had the ball in the net again in the first half as Georginio Wijnaldum slipped the ball past De Gea, but the flag was correctly raised for offside.