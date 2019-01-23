How Gonzalo Higuain compares to his fellow strikers at Chelsea

Chelsea have signed Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the rest of the season to boost their attacking options.

Here, Press Association Sport compares the Argentina international to the other strikers currently on the Blues’ books.

Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain, pictured, thrived under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli (PA)

Age: 31

Career record (league): 237 goals in 413 games

Current season (league, AC Milan): Six goals in 15 games

Higuain enjoyed the most prolific season of his career when playing under current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, scoring 36 league goals in 35 games in 2015-16. He moved on to Juventus, scoring 24 and 16 in the last two seasons, having previously scored almost 100 LaLiga goals in seven seasons at Real Madrid.

He has three Spanish and two Italian league titles to his name, as well as a collection of domestic cups and three international finals with Argentina.

Alvaro Morata

Chelsea are looking for an upgrade on the inconsistent Alvaro Morata (Nick Potts/PA)

Age: 26

Career: 56 goals in 173 games

Season (Chelsea): Five goals in 16 games

The Spain international has been inconsistent since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in July 2017, scoring 11 league goals last season and five so far this term amid several barren runs, and looks set to be replaced by Higuain in Sarri’s starting line-up.

Like Higuain, his career has taken in Real and Juve with his best season bringing him 15 goals and a second LaLiga title in 2016-17 after the Spanish giants exercised a buy-back clause. He has also won two Serie A titles, five domestic cups and the Champions League twice.

Olivier Giroud

Age: 32

Career: 155 goals in 401 games

Season (Chelsea): One goal in 18 games

While a central figure for World Cup winners France, Giroud has been merely an impact substitute in recent years with Arsenal and Chelsea – his 31 league appearances for the Blues include only 12 starts.

He had previously hit double figures for eight successive seasons with Tours, Montpellier – with whom he won Ligue 1 in 2011-12 – and the Gunners, where he won three FA Cups before adding another last season with Chelsea.

Michy Batshuayi

Age: 25

Career: 80 goals in 216 games

Season (Valencia): One goal in 15 games

If Morata’s place is under threat, Belgium international Batshuayi has been down the pecking order since his arrival from Marseille in 2016 and has joined Chelsea’s loan brigade.

A move to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season brought him seven goals in 10 league appearances, though he has been unable to replicate that magic as a regular substitute for Valencia this term.

Tammy Abraham

Age: 21

Career: 45 goals in 96 games

Season (Aston Villa): 17 goals in 22 games

The rangy England prospect has thrived on loan at Championship level, scoring 23 goals for Bristol City in 2016-17 and replicating that form with Villa this season.

He has yet to establish himself in the top flight, though, scoring only five goals in an inconsistent spell with Swansea last season and making only two substitute appearances in the league for the Blues.

