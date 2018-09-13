How do Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah match up?

Last season’s top two scorers in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, face up to each other at Wembley on Saturday lunchtime.

We take a closer look at the two forwards.

Scoring rate

How Kane and Salah’s scoring rates match up (PA Graphic).

Kane, this season, is averaging a goal every 179 minutes, compared to 96.4 minutes across all competitions last season. In total, since the beginning of last season, the England captain is scoring at the rate of a goal every 102.5 minutes.

Salah’s rate this season is just a goal every 169 minutes. Last season he scored his 44 goals at the rate of one every 93.6 minutes. Since the start of last season his rate is a goal every 96.9 minutes.

Goals

Kane finally broke his August duck against Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane finally broke his hoodoo of not scoring a Premier League goal in August with two before the end of the first month of the season: Tottenham’s third in a 3-1 win over Fulham and the other the opener in a 3-0 win at Manchester United. That took his tally since the start of last season, in all competitions, to 43.

Salah has also scored twice in his first four Premier League matches: the opener in a 4-0 win over West Ham and a trademark strike in a tight 1-0 victory over Brighton. Since his remarkable scoring spree began at the start of the previous campaign the Egypt international has netted 46 goals in total.

Minutes played

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been substituted just 16 times in his last 49 starts for the club. (Steve Paston/PA).

Both players were involved in the World Cup but have similar records so far this season, although England’s run to the semi-finals meant Kane had less recovery time than Salah, whose Egypt exited at the group stage. Kane has started four matches and featured for 358 minutes, being substituted in the last minute twice. Last season Kane featured for a total of 3,953 minutes.

Salah has also started four times and been substituted twice, featuring for 338 minutes. In the previous campaign, helped by Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final, the Egyptian played 4,122 minutes.

- Press Association