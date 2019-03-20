Houghton: Rice saga is now history

Former Republic of Ireland Ray Houghton says the Declan Rice furor is “now part of Ireland’s history” and believes the team should be looking forward. Rice controversially opted for England instead of the Republic of Ireland but Houghton believes the team and new manager Mick McCarthy should move on.

“I just see it as history, that it’s now part of Ireland’s history. It’s not part of the future anymore. He can’t have any impact on our games, and he can’t make us any better. I think that’s gone, and I think some of the players have come out and said that as well, just to get on with it.”

Houghton acknowledged Rice’s potential but added that other Irish players have “to step up”.

“To be fair, he never played a competitive game for Ireland, so we don’t know what he would have been like. The potential was there, at U21 level, and he played three friendlies for the first team, but to keep harping on about it disrespects the group of players who are there at the moment.

“It’s almost, ‘oh, we can’t go on now because we don’t have Declan Rice’. Of course we can. We played before without Declan Rice and we’ll play plenty more games in the future without him, and it won’t impact us. It’s up to others now to step up.

“Mick is coming in there now as an open book. He’s not got any favourites, he’s not looking at players and saying ‘you’re definitely in, you’re definitely in’. He’s looking at the lads and saying ‘here’s the pitch, I’ll give you the opportunity to show me why you should be in the team’. That’s how it should be. When a new manager comes in it’s not up to him to impress the players, it’s up to the players to impress him.”

