Houghton: Players need to shoulder some blame for poor form

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 02:54 PM

Ray Houghton believes the Republic of Ireland squad need to take more responsibility for the current run of poor form.

Last night's Nations League nil all draw in Denmark means the Boys in Green have failed to score in their last four matches.

Manager Martin O'Neill is coming under increasing pressure.

Former Irish international Houghton feels the players should shoulder some of the blame.

"They need confidence and it doesn't matter where you're playing, if you don't have confidence you're never going to showcase your talent," said Houghton.

And two, you need courage to get on the ball and make things happen and that comes down to confidence as well.

"I saw that last night as well, the lads were a little bit wary and they're not getting into positions where they can get on the ball and actually do something.

"That's just something they have to work on."

Digital Desk


