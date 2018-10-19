Hotshot Denise O’Sullivan makes Canberra guest move

By Cian Locke

Globetrotting Ireland women’s international Denise O’Sullivan has signed with Australian side Canberra United as a guest player for the 2018/19 W-League season.

The Cork woman joins from North Carolina Courage, having helped seal the US National Women’s Soccer League last month.

Now 24, O’Sullivan has been a fixture in the Ireland senior team since she was 17, already racking up more than 60 appearances.

She has begun training with her new club in Canberra, where her ‘guest’ designation will allow her play seven non-consecutive games during the W-League campaign.

“The opportunity came out of the blue a bit,” O’Sullivan told The Canberra Times. “I thought it was a good option to experience something else in a different league and I’m excited,” O’Sullivan said.

I know the games are going to be tough, but all the girls are working hard so we’re looking forward to it. It’s been a great year so far, it was amazing to win the championship and I definitely didn’t think it would happen.

“[Coach Heather Garriock] and I haven’t spoken about which games I’ll play, it will be a hard decision so we’ll just wait and see.”

O’Sullivan has previously played with Peamount United, Cork City, Glasgow City, Houston Dash, and coach Garriock hopes the Irish woman will bring experience and know-how to the United squad.

“It is great to have Denise in town ahead of the season and she is already making an impact in training,” Garriock said. “She has already proven herself both in the NWSL and at international level so for her to be in Canberra as our guest player this season is great for our team.

For a 24-year old her list of accolades is brilliant, and to be voted the MVP of a title-winning team in the NWSL tells you all you need to know.

“To have a player of Denise’s calibre at Canberra United is so important.

“Her work ethic, winning mentality, and leadership qualities will be crucial for us, she has exceptional skill and vision and I am sure that she will be a fan favourite.”

The W-League regular season runs from October 28 to January 25. Ireland don’t have a competitive game in that period though Colin Bell’s side face Belgium in a friendly on January 20. The NWSL resumes in March, 2019.