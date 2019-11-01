News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hoffenheim ease to victory over rock-bottom Paderborn

By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 10:31 PM

Hoffenheim secured a fourth straight league win as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Paderborn in the Bundesliga.

The hosts scored all their goals in the opening 25 minutes with little doubt over the destination of the three points.

Robert Skov needed only two minutes to open the scoring with a free-kick after Ihlas Bebou was fouled by Jamilu Collins.

And they doubled their lead with a quarter of an hour gone as Pavel Kaderabek turned in a beautiful flick from Florian Grillitsch.

Kaderabek then turned provider as his cross found on-loan Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia to make it 3-0 with 25 minutes gone.

Paderborn did their best to mount a response but Gerrit Holtmann saw a long-range effort saved before Sebastian Vasiliadis fired narrowly wide before the break.

The win sees Hoffenheim move up to fifth before the rest of the weekend’s fixtures, while Paderborn remain on four points from 10 games.


Bundesliga Hoffenheim Paderborn

