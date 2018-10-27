Hitman to enforcer for Arsenal’s new fan favourite Lucas Torreira

By Mark Mann-Bryans

Lucas Torreira started out as an attacker but is now more than happy to be Arsenal’s enforcer as he settles into life in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international moved to the Emirates from Sampdoria in the summer — one of five signings made to improve the fortunes of the Gunners, who have missed out on the top four for the last two seasons.

Head coach Unai Emery eased Torreira into English football, using him as a substitute in the first five games of the campaign. Since earning his first start in the Europa League win over Vorskla Poltava, Torreira has gone from strength to strength and has become a fans’ favourite with his tenacity and workrate.

With Arsenal on an 11-match winning run, Torreira believes he has given the team a good balance.

“The most important thing for me is try to bring balance to the team, to help the defenders and support the midfielders,” he said.

“To try to help the attackers and to be constantly trying to help in ordering that. They are small things out there, but in the end they make a big difference.

“Every time you go on the pitch you try to play. Obviously I want to have fun playing with my teammates, to get things going, and to help us win — as we have been doing.

“Always lending a hand, sacrificing in defence and in attack I am available to the team, always helping.

“I arrived in Italy playing as a playmaker or an attacker. I was lucky to find a coach who put me in a more defensive position and I am totally happy in that role. I try to learn every day.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey says he does not know why his contract offer from Arsenal was withdrawn.

The Wales international’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but, with talks at an impasse, he looks set to end his 10-year stay at the Gunners.

“There is no contract on the table at the moment so there is nothing for me to consider or whatever,” he said.

“We all know that the contract was taken away off the table. I’m not sure exactly why because a few weeks before we sort of agreed and I was ready to sign.

“Something happened, I am not sure exactly what, but that contract is no longer there, or nothing’s on the table.

“So I just have to get my head down, work hard and try and help this team as much as I can now. We’ll see where that takes me.”

Palace have endured a tough start to the season but Roy Hodgson believes Max Meyer is primed to come in and give them the lift they need to kickstart their campaign.

The German international was their marquee summer signing when he unexpectedly arrived on a free transfer from Schalke, but owing to a lack of match fitness and then a virus, he has yet to get a consistent run in Hodgson’s team. He is pushing to start tomorrow against in-form Arsenal.

Hodgson said of the 23-year-old: “He is doing very, very well. He is very much the player we hoped we were signing. He is going to be a very good player.

“I’ve been conservative, I suppose, at the start of this season, and I’ve certainly given my support and put my confidence in the players who did so well for us last year.”

Hodgson added: “The fact is we believe in his talent and when he starts a game and does very well, or comes into a game and turns it around, then there will be your answer [to if he can make the difference for Palace]. We believe he has the potential to do that.”