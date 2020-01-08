News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hip injury set to keep Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on the sidelines

Hip injury set to keep Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on the sidelines
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 05:46 PM

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hip injury, the PA news agency understands.

The centre-back missed the 3-1 home derby defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

It was originally thought Maguire’s fitness issue was a foot problem sustained in the goalless FA Cup draw at Wolves.

Harry Maguire had missed the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Maguire had missed the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Maguire, who has often captained the team this season, is not expected to feature in Saturday’s Premier League match against bottom club Norwich.

There has, though, been no official confirmation from United on a likely return date for the England international.

Given United’s key run of fixtures coming up – which includes a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool on January 19 – an extended absence for the £80million former Leicester player would represent a significant blow.

When addressing the issue following the defeat by City, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been optimistic Maguire would not be out for long.

“We don’t know (about Maguire). He’s not going to be long term, but I don’t think he’ll be ready for the weekend, but let’s see,” Solskjaer said.

Phil Jones, meanwhile, is expected to shake off a bout of cramp to be available against Norwich if needed.

“It’s his first 90 minutes for a while (since October) and he came through it,” Solskjaer said.

More on this topic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only add to Manchester United squad with the right fitOle Gunnar Solskjaer will only add to Manchester United squad with the right fit

Chris Hatherall: City defeat another backward step for OleChris Hatherall: City defeat another backward step for Ole

Paul Pogba undergoes ankle surgeryPaul Pogba undergoes ankle surgery

We still believe we are the biggest club in the world – SolskjaerWe still believe we are the biggest club in the world – Solskjaer

footballHarry MaguireOle Gunnar SolskjaerPhil JonesPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

City embarrass United with dominant display in Carabao Cup's Manchester derbyCity embarrass United with dominant display in Carabao Cup's Manchester derby

What the world ranking might tell us about Olympic hopesWhat the world ranking might tell us about Olympic hopes

Farrell ponders management mixFarrell ponders management mix

‘The pro game isn’t really a sport in the traditional sense. It’s a cut-throat business with a lot of disappointment’‘The pro game isn’t really a sport in the traditional sense. It’s a cut-throat business with a lot of disappointment’


Lifestyle

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with the eclectic list of nominees reflecting the rude health of music in this country at the moment.Shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2019 announced

There is no definitive reason or direct link between the consumption of eggs and skin breakouts.Natural Health with Megan Sheppard: 'Every time I eat an omelette spots break out on my chin'

The model and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson talks resolutions, and the benefits of plant-based eating.Rosemary Ferguson: ‘It’s always good to reset’ so why not think about plant-based eating

Fitness guru Joe Wicks talks to Liz Connor about why so many New Year diets fail – and how we can create a healthy new mindset in 2020 instead.Joe Wicks on why you shouldn’t try restrictive dieting this January

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »