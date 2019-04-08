NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Higuain happy to stay at Chelsea if the Blues can overturn transfer ban

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 07:42 PM

Gonzalo Higuain has insisted he wants to stay at Chelsea next season.

The Argentina striker joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January but has mustered just three goals in 11 appearances for the Blues.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri feels Higuain must sharpen up to make a real fist of life in the Premier League but still wants the 31-year-old in his squad next term.

Higuain, right, is enjoying working under Sarri, left, again. (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s appeal against a two-window transfer ban will be heard by FIFA on Thursday and if that cannot be overturned the Stamford Bridge club may not be able to make Higuain’s move permanent.

“From a personal point of view I want to do as well as I can so I can be here for next season,” Higuain said.  “That’s my intention.

“I came here and I wanted to stay. It’s a good city, you live well and you can be relaxed but also enjoy yourself. So my intention is to stay here.

“I’m happy here. It’s always nice to try a new league and it’s my first taste of the Premier League.”

Sarri believes Higuain can make a success of his Premier League switch. (Steven Paston/PA)

Higuain remains confident he can thrive in the Premier League after recently retiring from international duty in a bid to focus on adapting to England’s top flight.

Chelsea continue to chase a top-four league finish and Europa League glory in a bid to secure Champions League football for next term, with Higuain suggesting that push remains crucial to future successes in west London.

“Obviously, it’s a period where I’m adapting but I’m hoping that, although I’ve only got a short time, I can finish well,” Higuain told Chelsea’s official club website.

Obviously it’s a period where I’m adapting

“The best thing we can do is qualify for the Champions League and hopefully win the Europa League, too.

“We’re coming towards the end, so it’s about finishing as strongly as possible.

“The main objective is to finish in the top four so we can play in the Champions League, and also to encourage other players to come and play for the club.

“That’s what the squad are hoping for, so that we can add players next season, and to finish the season well and make people happy.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sarri would take pay cut to end ‘strange’ fixture scheduling

Maurizio Sarri insists Roman Abramovich retains hands-on role at Chelsea

Run-in will be tough for every team in top-four race – Sarri

Sarri backs Higuain to succeed if Chelsea can bring him back next season

KEYWORDS

Gonzalo HiguainMaurizio SarriPremier LeagueChelsea

More in this Section

Limerick sell naming rights to Gaelic Grounds in LIT partnership

GAA podcast: Clubs take centre stage plus GAA's LA story

GAA podcast: Clubs take centre stage plus GAA's LA story

Joey Carbery 'highly unlikely' to face Saracens in Champions Cup semi-final


Lifestyle

Jeff Kinney holds a mirror up to childhood with Wimpy Kid series

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »