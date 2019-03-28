NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Higuain decides to call it a day with Argentina

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 09:03 PM

Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced his retirement from international football with Argentina, citing family reasons.

The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea in January on a loan deal from Juventus, scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for the Albiceleste, with his last match a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the World Cup last June.

Explaining his decision in an interview with Fox Sports, Higuain said: “My time with Argentina is over. Thinking things through in depth, my time is up.

“To the delight of many, now I will only look at it from the outside. I have spoken to (manager Lionel) Scaloni and told him my point of view.

“I’ve made the decision because I want to enjoy my family, I want to spend time with my daughter, and at the same time, I feel that I gave my country everything I could.”

Higuain, who has scored three goals in 10 appearances since joining Chelsea towards the end of January, added: “I’m fully focused on my commitment to Chelsea.

“The Premier League is amazing and I really want to enjoy it. It’s very competitive indeed.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Silva refuses to criticise Colombia boss Queiroz as Mina returns injured

Leicester will fight to keep their best players – Brendan Rodgers

Brighton are fully focused on Premier League fixtures, says boss Chris Hughton

Terriers boss Jan Siewert won’t give up despite spectre of relegation looming

KEYWORDS

Gonzalo HiguainItaly Serie APremier LeagueChelseaJuventus

More in this Section

Fleetwood and Molinari lead way as Europeans excel at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Cork’s Division 3 plunge ‘embarrassing’

A show of love for Kieran O'Connor in Páirc Uí Rinn

Class shines through as UCC overpower Cork IT


Lifestyle

Africa’s big cats are in serious trouble, and this is why…

I collected all my single-use plastic for a month and this is what I learned

Why this stock photo collection with non-binary models is so important

How to make your home an Instagram hit in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »