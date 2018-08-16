Highlights: Barcelona’s win over Boca Juniors including cheeky Lionel Messi goal

Barcelona beat Boca Juniors 3-0 at the Nou Camp to win the Joan Gamper Trophy.
Goals from new signing Malcom, Lionel Messi and Rafinha secured the friendly victory on Wednesday.
See the highlights here.
- Press Association
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
‘He’s Thierry Henry’: Kanu backs former teammate to succeed as a manager
Sean Dyche juggling Burnley squad ahead of crunch Europa League tie
Zaha’s new contract completes Palace jigsaw, says chairman Parish
Zaha signs new Palace deal and aims to celebrate with goals record
More in this Section
England rugby star Danny Cipriani ‘truly sorry’ after fracas at Jersey bar
Cipriani ‘truly sorry’ for scuffle that leaves his England future in doubt
Patrick Roberts joins Girona on loan from Manchester City
Sugrue and O'Keeffe to lead Munster into Interprovincial Championships
Today's Stories
Horgan may still miss out despite move
People forget Galway are at least four years into their curve
Life’s a beach for new Limerick generation
Why Limerick may have to lose one to win one
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job