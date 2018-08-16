Home»Sport

Highlights: Barcelona’s win over Boca Juniors including cheeky Lionel Messi goal

Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 02:50 PM

Barcelona beat Boca Juniors 3-0 at the Nou Camp to win the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Goals from new signing Malcom, Lionel Messi and Rafinha secured the friendly victory on Wednesday.

See the highlights here.

- Press Association


