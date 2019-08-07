News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
High-profile moves on the eve of the summer transfer deadline

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 05:41 PM

With just under 24 hours remaining for English clubs to sign players, many are busy trying to get last-minute deals done.

Here, PA wraps up the best of the transfers that have been done on the eve of the window closing.

Danny Welbeck

Watford have signed Welbeck on a free transfer. The striker has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season, but he has now signed at Vicarage Road.

The 28-year-old, who has won 42 caps for England, has seen his career ravaged by injury, but he is fit again after breaking his ankle playing for the Gunners before Christmas.

Ibrahim Amadou

Norwich signed the Frenchman from Sevilla on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next year.

Amadou, 26, becomes the Premier League newcomers’ fifth recruit of the summer after the loans of Patrick Roberts and Ralf Fahrmann and the permanent transfers of Josip Drmic and Sam Byram.

Carl Jenkinson

Carl Jenkinson has left Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
The 27-year-old defender has joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal on a permanent deal. Jenkinson, a one-cap England international, has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Jenkinson came through the ranks at Charlton before joining the Gunners for £1million in July 2011.

Nathaniel Phillips

The 22-year-old defender has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool and immediately joined German second division side Stuttgart on a season-long loan.

He has not yet made a senior competitive appearance for the Reds but was part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

Anfernee Dijksteel

Middlesbrough have completed a move for Charlton defender Dijksteel.

The 22-year-old former Holland Under-20 international has signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee after playing a part in the Addicks’ League One promotion campaign last season.

- Press Association

