High-flying Dundalk look to extend lead at top of the table

By Liam Mackey

In a game of huge significance for both sides, but for very different reasons, Dundalk host Shamrock Rovers in a deferred SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Oriel Park tonight (7.45pm).

Dundalk's Dane Massey applauds the supports after the FAI Cup match agains tFInn Harps

For the home side, victory in this game in hand would see them extend their lead over champions Cork City to six points at the top of the table. For Rovers, the goal is to bounce back from the acute disappointment of exiting the FAI Cup and, last time out in the league, losing for the third time this season to arch rivals Bohemians.

It’s going to be a massive game and we are all looking forward to it,” says Dundalk’s John Mountney. “We have had a lot of games in the last few weeks and looking into the next few weeks we have more games coming. We know it’s going to be tough. We are playing well and we are all going into the game in confidence. The league is so important and hopefully we can win the game.

Dundalk certainly go into tonight’s match in flying form, having progressed in the FAI Cup and made it 13 wins on the bounce in the league with a 2-0 victory in Sligo. In stark contrast, Rovers have hit another major bump in the road in a season which has seen growing disenchantment in the stands in Tallaght.

Reflecting on the 0-1 home defeat to Bohemians — the Gypsies’ third victory over the Hoops this season with their other meeting ending in a draw — Stephen Bradley said: “We look at everything [in the four derbies] but that’s the way it goes sometimes.

If you look at last year, Derry would have been our bogey team and it’s flipped on its head this season. Sometimes you just get one of those teams. We’d been really good up to Drogheda (in the FAI Cup) in terms of creating chances and scoring goals so hopefully we can get back to that in Oriel Park.

“It’s a massive game, a really tough game. We know that Dundalk are in good form but it’s a challenge that we’re really looking forward to. We always do well up there and I’m sure Tuesday will be no different. We’re capable of beating any team in the league so we’re all looking forward to it. There’s a lot of points to be played for between now and the end of the season, we just need to stay focused and get back to what we do well.”

Meanwhile, Dundalk and Cork City have avoided each other in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

For the third time in this year’s competition, City also avoided meeting Premier Division opposition, with First Division Longford Town at City Calling Stadium standing between the FAI Cup holders and a place in the semi-finals. City beat Longford on their way to winning the cup the past two seasons.

Dundalk travel to Markets Field to take on Limerick while, in another all top-flight clash, Derry City host Bohemians. First Division leaders UCD welcome Waterford to the UCD Bowl. The fixtures are set to be played weekend ending Sunday, September 9.