High drama as Barker grabs Bohs winner at the death

Waterford 1 - 2 Bohemians

Michael Barker scored a 93rd-minute winner to give Bohemians an unlikely win against Waterford FC in front of a 1,523 attendance at the RSC last night.

Danny Mandroiu had two good chances to put the Dublin outfit in front on 17 minutes, the first forcing Matt Connor into a fine save before his second attempt came crashing back off the crossbar.

Keith Long’s side did force the lead goal on 22 minutes however, with Mandroiu starting the move when setting up Conor Levingston, who in turn fed Luke Wade Slater down the right. His shot struck retreating Blues defender Rory Feely before finding the net.

The equalising goal arrived on 37 minutes. Feely’s super delivery in the danger zone saw an under-pressure Michael Barker chest the ball past his own keeper.

Waterford looked the more likely to score in the second half of the contest with Dean Walsh having a good chance on 64 minutes, but he fired wide.

Keith Buckley did have half a chance through a header after getting on the end of a Paddy Kirk cross on 75 minutes, before Michael Barker popped up in the third minute of added time with a dramatic winner that sent the visiting support wild, with Waterford furious at the awarding of the free kick leading up to the goal.

Waterford FC:

Connor, Feely, Delaney, Kouogun, Slevin, Duggan, Chvedukas (Griffin ’87), Lunney, Héry, Martin (Galvin ’64), Walsh

Bohemian FC:

Talbot, Pender, Ward (Graydon ‘73), Levingston (Allardice ’73), Buckley, Finnerty, Mandroiu, Kirk (Leahy ’84), Barker, Swan, Wade

Referee:

Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan)