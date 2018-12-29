NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Hibs to take action against fan after “unacceptable” abuse

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 09:30 PM

Hibernian vowed to take action after a fan was caught on camera apparently aiming racist abuse at Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona.

Hibs branded the behaviour “unacceptable” after the fan was seen on live television shouting abuse as the French-born Congo international was being told to leave the pitch by the referee following treatment for an injury during Hearts’ 1-0 win at Easter Road.

A Hibernian spokesman said: “The club will do everything we can to identify the individual concerned and we will take the appropriate action. It’s unacceptable.”

The previous Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle saw Hibs head coach Neil Lennon struck by a coin and other missiles thrown at Hibs players and match officials, while a man was later charged in connection with an alleged assault on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Clevid DikamonaScottish PremiershipHeartsHibernianHibernian vs Hearts

Related Articles

Terrace Talk: Caution is not a dirty word in Liverpool

Terrace Talk: Man United - Passion play returning to Theatre of Dreams

Watch German football fans’ dazzling rendition of Last Christmas

Howe hails ‘outstanding’ Pochettino ahead of St Stephen's Day Wembley clash

More in this Section

Connacht get back to winning ways with third victory in a row against Ulster

UEFA 'very concerned' about failure to follow guidelines to stop racist chanting

Gracia not surprised by speculation surrounding Doucoure

Joe Cole returns to Chelsea to join academy coaching staff


Lifestyle

My teenage daughter wants her breasts enlarged surgically. What should I say?

Opinion: Emma Stone has called turning 30 ‘bittersweet’ – this is why it’s actually great

What is lazy eye, why does it matter and what should parents look out for?

Here's some space-saving hacks for homes with limited room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »