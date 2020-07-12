News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hero Hernadez sure Jack will help Leeds from the sky

Hero Hernadez sure Jack will help Leeds from the sky
Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez (right) celebrates scoring the winner against Swansea.Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Phil Blanche
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 09:58 PM

On a day when Leeds paid tribute to club great Jack Charlton, Marcelo Bielsa's side moved to within four points of ending their 16-year wait to play in the top flight of English football.

Bielsa felt Leeds had taken a "step forward" to winning promotion after Pablo Hernandez's late winner secured a 1-0 victory at Swansea.

They now sit three points ahead of second-placed West Brom, and six clear of in-form Brentford, with games against Barnsley, Derby and Charlton to come.

On an day when the clubs fans couldn't, of course, share in the afternoon's emotion, Leeds warmed up wearing t-shirts with 'RIP Big Jack' written on the front. 

Both sides then paused for a minute's silence followed by an applause before kick-off.

The contest looked destined to end in a goalless draw until Spaniard Hernandez bagged an 89th-minute winner.

Afterwards, Bielsa refused to countenance how close his job is to being done. 

"I can not enjoy this," Bielsa said. "What you feel just is that you are taking a step forward. The only thing I can enjoy is the last objective, if we get it.

"The match was very close, very narrow, few chances. When the match progressed our possibilities were growing and in the last 30 minutes I think we deserved to score and to make the difference."

In a game of few chances prior to substitute Hernandez's late strike, Leeds had the best opportunity after 64 minutes.

Patrick Bamford failed to head home from six yards, allowing Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to palm away his effort.

But Hernandez, who played for Swansea for two years between 2012 and 2014, proved the hero by rolling home Luke Ayling's cross off a post.

"What we feel is taking the steps we have to take," Bielsa said.

"But of course when you score at the end of the match it's a higher feeling. The bigger emotion we didn't get that yet."

Charlton was part of the great Don Revie Leeds sides of the 1960s and early 1970s. Leeds was the only club Charlton played for and he made 773 appearances for them between 1953 and 1973.

Hero Hernadez sure Jack will help Leeds from the sky
Jack Charlton after the FIFA World Cup 1990 Group F match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tributes were paid to Charlton before kick-off with both sets of players and staff applauding the former defender's contribution to football after a minute's silence had been held.

"The legends of the club deserve a big attention from us," Bielsa said.

"But I don't want to take the risk to talk about the victory and the loss of a person. I don't want to link those two things."

But matchwinner Hernandez is certain the club's record appearance holder will be with the Whites in spirit for their final three games.

"We received the bad news the other day but I think everyone within Leeds United and all of the fans remember him.

"He is part of the history of this club and I think these three points are for everybody and for the fans but especially for him and for his memory.

"I am sure he will help us in the next week's games from the sky and this win is for him."

SWANSEA: Woodman (Mulder 90), Naughton, Cabango, Guehi (Celina 90), Roberts, Fulton (Byers 90), Grimes, Bidwell (Cullen 90), Gallagher, Ayew, Brewster (Routledge 81). 

LEEDS: Meslier, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas (Alioski 46), Phillips, Helder Costa (Shackleton 90), Klich, Roberts (Hernandez 46), Harrison (Berardi 90), Bamford. 

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).

READ MORE

George Hamilton: There was a lot more than met the eye to Jack Charlton



More on this topic

‘Absolute disgrace’ that Jack Charlton wasn’t knighted – Ray Houghton‘Absolute disgrace’ that Jack Charlton wasn’t knighted – Ray Houghton

Paul Rouse: Italia '90, the unforgettable summer that still leaves us smilingPaul Rouse: Italia '90, the unforgettable summer that still leaves us smiling

Miguel Delaney: Jack Charlton’s long ball was also long-sightedMiguel Delaney: Jack Charlton’s long ball was also long-sighted

Tributes paid to Jack Charlton, who ‘changed Irish football forever’Tributes paid to Jack Charlton, who ‘changed Irish football forever’


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Jack Charlton

More in this Section

Tributes pour in as 'blessed' Barry Geraghty announces retirement from racingTributes pour in as 'blessed' Barry Geraghty announces retirement from racing

Mile Jedinak retires from football aged 35Mile Jedinak retires from football aged 35

Raheem Sterling claims hat-trick as Manchester City sweep aside BrightonRaheem Sterling claims hat-trick as Manchester City sweep aside Brighton

Mikel Arteta delighted with Kieran Tierney as defender adapts to Arsenal lifeMikel Arteta delighted with Kieran Tierney as defender adapts to Arsenal life


Lifestyle

The long-tailed tit’s nest is an architectural marvel.Richard Collins: Altruism of the long-tailed tits or not

The flight that brought us home to Ireland after our seven months sojourn in the Canary Islands (half our stay intended, half not) was the most comfortable I’ve experienced in years. With a large plane almost entirely to yourself, you could again pretend you were somebody.Damien Enright: Wonderful to see the green, green grass of home

IRISH folklore is replete with stories of priests praying for fine weather to help farmers save their crops in wet summers. However, the opposite could soon be happening when divine powers may have to be invoked to provide rain. And not just for farmers.Donal Hickey: Praying for rain — in Ireland

Geography is often the defining factor for the destiny of an island. Those islands that lie close to the shore have often been snapped up by interests on the mainland and their morphology changed to something completely different.The Islands of Ireland: Tarbert morphed onto the mainland

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »