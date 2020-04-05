News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Here's Stephen Kenny’s priorities as he begins Ireland job

Here's Stephen Kenny’s priorities as he begins Ireland job
By Press Association
Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 01:07 PM

The Football Association of Ireland has responded to the lengthy delay in the sport by bringing forward Stephen Kenny’s appointment as manager of the Republic of Ireland’s senior side.

With Mick McCarthy’s second reign now over, the PA news agency considers what Kenny’s first steps should be.

Find a way to get some goals

McCarthy grew frustrated at a lack of goals (Niall Carson/PA)
McCarthy grew frustrated at a lack of goals (Niall Carson/PA)

During the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign McCarthy’s side scored only seven times in eight matches, with one of those an own-goal. A 1-0 win against lowly Gibraltar was perhaps the most glaring demonstration of the struggles in attack and Kenny simply has to find a cutting edge. The job will not be easy, with only two current players boasting double figures on the international stage (Shane Long, 17, and James McClean, 10), so Kenny must unearth a poacher or sharpen the instincts of the ones who are currently on board.

Evolve the team’s playing style

Kenny has won admirers for the expansive brand of football he has encouraged, predominantly at Dundalk but also since beginning work with the under-21s. It is no secret that the task ahead represents a considerable step change, with quality of opponents, levels of scrutiny and external pressures all raised to a level he has not experienced before. Now is not the time to dial back his natural instincts, though, and he must live up to expectations that he will encourage more progressive tactics.

Find the right backroom team

Robbie Keane is part of the current coaching set-up (Simon Cooper/PA)
Robbie Keane is part of the current coaching set-up (Simon Cooper/PA)

Kenny has worked closely with former Blackburn midfielder Keith Andrews since joining the FAI and all expectations are that the pair will move up together. Robbie Keane, the country’s record goalscorer, is already on the staff and has not been stood down alongside McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor. Kenny must decide how he can best use Keane, while further additions are likely. Damien Duff, currently with Celtic reserves, has been mooted and would probably be permitted to continue his club commitments.

Focus on the next generation

Like any international side at a time of renewal, much emphasis is placed on the rising stars of the future. As such, one of Kenny’s key tasks will be identifying and integrating those inexperienced prospects who might carry the green shirt forward in the years to come. His work with the under-21s means he already has a head start, but the hard part may be accelerating the development process. Troy Parrott probably carries the highest hopes but has minimal first-team opportunities at Tottenham, while Aaron Connolly (Brighton) and Michael Obafemi (Southampton) are also fighting for scraps. Caoimhin Kelleher, Luca Connell and Nathan Collins are others who may also find themselves involved.

Get the fans on side

Building rapport with the faithful is a key job for Kenny (Niall Carson/PA)
Building rapport with the faithful is a key job for Kenny (Niall Carson/PA)

Managing the 11 players on the pitch should always be the priority, but Kenny would also be advised to pay close attention to the PR game. For a number of years the Republic’s leadership has enjoyed different kinds of rocky relationships with the supporters – be it a lack of faith in Steve Staunton, a lack of communication under Giovanni Trapattoni or a lack of rapport with Martin O’Neill. Kenny must be honest, open and good humoured about the challenges ahead. A sense of humility and clarity about his plans will go a long way to setting the foundations amongst the fanbase.

READ MORE

AFL tell GAA they will not be travelling for International Rules series in November

More on this topic

Duff, Andrews and Kelly join Stephen Kenny in Irish managerial shake-upDuff, Andrews and Kelly join Stephen Kenny in Irish managerial shake-up

Matt Doherty happy to switch flanks to solve Ireland’s left-back dilemmaMatt Doherty happy to switch flanks to solve Ireland’s left-back dilemma

Ireland defender Shane Duffy to be out for several weeks with calf problemIreland defender Shane Duffy to be out for several weeks with calf problem

Callum Robinson to lead the line for Republic in crunch tie Callum Robinson to lead the line for Republic in crunch tie

TOPIC: Rep of Ireland

More in this Section

Five challenges Stephen Kenny much tackle before a ball is kickedFive challenges Stephen Kenny much tackle before a ball is kicked

VIDEO: McCarthy 'hugely disappointed' but 'fully supports' FAI decisionVIDEO: McCarthy 'hugely disappointed' but 'fully supports' FAI decision

Kobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Hall of FameKobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Hall of Fame

Carragher and Collymore blast Liverpool for furloughing non-playing staffCarragher and Collymore blast Liverpool for furloughing non-playing staff


Lifestyle

With documentary film ‘Fantastic Fungi’ set to take the world by storm, Joe McNamee looks at the fabulous world of mushroomsDocumentary explores the magic of mushrooms

I lead a very busy life — I’m a mature student in college — and I separated from my partner but the separation was my decision. I hate myself when it beckons as it ultimately makes me fatter, it has the reverse effectDear Louise: I had my bulimia under control. But the demon has returned

This year has been particularly difficult and stressful, and I think that’s an even more important reason to make time for your health.Derval O'Rourke: Resistance is far from futile and necessary

Best-selling author Faith Hogan is keeping the faith during the lockdown, thanks to her Moy Valley haven in Ballina, Co Mayo.Shape I'm in: Keeping the Faith during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »