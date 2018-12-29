NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Here’s how the internet reacted to 5 minutes of first-half chaos at Anfield

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 09:21 PM

Arsenal’s visit to the home of league leaders Liverpool was seen as a huge game for both sides, but nobody predicted the drama that would unfold in five first-half minutes.

Liverpool came into the fixture as strong favourites, but it was Unai Emery’s side that broke the deadlock, with Alex Iwobi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles combining.

Further good news for Arsenal fans was that the goal creators both heralded from the club’s academy.

As any football fan knows however, a team is most vulnerable after having scored, and that proved to be the case as just moments later Roberto Firmino equalised for Liverpool.

And as is so often the case, with one comes two, Firmino this time slaloming through the Arsenal defence to put the Reds ahead just minutes after having gone behind.

Arsenal fans bemoaned their side’s defensive naivety…

… while Liverpool fans – such as Olympic gold medal hockey player Samantha Quek – couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Liverpool added two more goals later in the half to make it 4-1 at the break, leaving Arsenal’s defence in tatters.

Could the Reds really win the league this year?

- Press Association


