Here's how many people tuned into RTÉ for USA's semi-final win over England

Alex Morgan heads home what proved to be the winning goal against England. Picture: PA Wire
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 12:25 PM

More than 315,000 people tuned into RTÉ 2 last night to see the USA defeat England in the Women's World Cup semi-final.

England fell to a 2-1 defeat in a game packed with drama including a number of big VAR decisions.

RTÉ said in a statement that the audience for the game peaked at 316,700 while an average 220,000 people were watching the semi-final.

20% of those watching TV at the time were watching the game on RTÉ2.

"The continuous growth in viewing figures as the tournament has progressed shows the value in bringing a global tournament to an Irish audience free to air," said Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport RTÉ.

"RTÉ, TG4 and indeed BBC are to be commended for backing the Women’s World Cup to the level they did.

The tournament has created not only new heroes for many young girls and boys but also new role models given the level of expertise and insight witnessed across the television panels.

In the UK, the game was the most-watched TV programme of the year so far on all British channels.

It was shown on BBC 1 and was watched by a peak audience of 11.7million.

The figures also revealed that the peak share of the TV audience during the match was 50.8%.

The game saw the US lead from the off with Christen Press putting them in front before Ellen White levelled things up.

Alex Morgan headed USA back in front before VAR played a decisive second-half role.

White had a second goal ruled out on a marginal offside call after VAR was consulted.

But the technology did offer England a chance when a second VAR intervention awarded the Lionesses a penalty after Becky Sauerbrunn made contact with White's trailing leg in the box.

However, captain Steph Houghton produced a poor effort from 12 yards, with Alyssa Naeher making the save low to her right.

- additional reporting by Press Association

