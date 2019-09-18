News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Here's how all of tonight's Champions League fixtures finished

Here's how all of tonight's Champions League fixtures finished
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 10:48 PM

Paris St Germain swept Real Madrid aside with an accomplished display in a 3-0 win over the 13-time European champions.

Angel Di Maria struck a first-half Champions League brace against his old team to put Thomas Tuchel’s men in control at Parc des Princes.

He fired home with 14 minutes played after Juan Bernat’s cut-back before he superbly curled in from outside the area in the 33rd minute after good work by Idrissa Gueye, formerly of Everton.

Gareth Bale had a goal ruled out soon after for Madrid by VAR due to handball and PSG rubbed salt into the wound with a third in stoppage time after Bernat chipped to fellow full-back Thomas Meunier, who volleyed into the net.

Here's how all of tonight's Champions League fixtures finished

Also in Group A, Club Brugge and Galatasaray played out a goalless draw in the early kick-off at Jan Breydel Stadium.

The result extended the unbeaten run of the Belgium club in the competition, but they were left to rue a hatful of missed chances.

Tottenham, not for the first time this season, let a two-goal lead slip and had to settle for a point from a 2-2 draw away to Olympiacos in Group B.

Harry Kane fired them ahead from the spot in the 26th minute and Lucas Moura then smashed home from the edge of the area after collecting Ben Davies’ square pass.

Daniel Podence pulled one back for Olympiacos on the stroke of half-time after exchanging passes with Mathieu Valbuena and the creator for the first turned goalscorer in the 54th minute – from the penalty spot – to ensure a share of the spoils in Athens.

Bayern Munich top Group B after a 3-0 home win over Red Star Belgrade, but they were made to work hard for it.

The hosts did not open the scoring until the 34th minute when Ivan Perisic got to the byline and found Kingsley Coman, who headed home.

Late goals by Robert Lewandowski – with 80 gone – and Thomas Muller, who became the club’s record Champions League appearance maker with his 106th game in the competition, confirmed the points for Bayern.

Manchester City bounced back from Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Norwich to win 3-0 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in Group C.

Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan scored in the opening 45 and were involved in each other’s goals before Gabriel Jesus secured the victory with a third in the 76th minute in Ukraine.

City are not first in the group, though, thanks to Dinamo Zagreb’s 4-0 thrashing of Atalanta following a Mislav Orsic hat-trick.

Here's how all of tonight's Champions League fixtures finished

Atletico Madrid fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Juventus in Group B with Stefan Savic and Hector Herrera scoring in the final 20 minutes at Wanda Metropolitano.

Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi had put Maurizio Sarri’s men ahead early in the second half before Herrera produced a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

Elsewhere in Group D, Lokomotiv Moscow are top after a 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen following first-half goals by Grzegorz Krychowiak and Dimitri Barinov. Benedikt Howedes had put through his own net after 25 minutes.

TOPIC: Champions League

