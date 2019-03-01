Here is the Ireland XI squad to play Liverpool Legends in Sean Cox fundraiser

Ireland's all-time leading goal scorer will captain his country once more in a Sean Cox fundraiser.

On April 12, an Ireland XI will play a Liverpool Legends side at the Aviva Stadium, in aid of the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Mr Cox was assaulted last year ahead of a Champions League tie between Liverpool and Roma.

On Thursday, Simone Mastrelli was jailed at Preston Crown Court for three-and-a-half years for the assault of Mr Cox.

The Ireland XI squad has a total of 1,109 senior caps and features household names including Damien Duff, Andy Reid, Kevin Kilbane and Ian Harte.

Current Ireland boss Mick McCarthy will manage the legends team.

Last September, a number of former Irish stars including Keane, Duff, and Colin Healy lined out for a Celtic/Ireland XI in the Liam Miller tribute game.

The Liverpool Legends will feature players including 2005 Champions League winners Jerzy Dudek and Vladimir Smicer as well as club legends Steve McManaman, Ian Rush and Robie Fowler.

Keane, along with fellow ex-Liverpool and Ireland players John Aldridge, Jason McAteer and Phil Babb, will play a half with both teams.

Last December, more than 7,000 people attended a match between Meath and Dublin to raise funds for Mr Cox.

Ticket prices for the Aviva Stadium clash start at €20 for adults, €10 for U16s and a family ticket (two adults and two children) will be priced at €70.

Republic of Ireland XI Squad in full:

Wayne Henderson, Stephen Kelly, Kevin Foley, Sean St Ledger, Kenny Cunningham, Ian Harte, Kevin Kilbane, Steven Reid, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Colin Healy, Lee Carsley, Graham Kavanagh, Keith Fahey, Stephen McPhail, Keith Andrews, Andy Reid, Liam Lawrence, Stephen Hunt, Damien Duff, Stephen Elliott, Niall Quinn, Kevin Doyle, Robbie Keane