Here is the draw for the FA Cup fifth round

League One Shrewsbury have been handed a dream trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round if they can find a way past Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Shrews fought back to draw 2-2 with the Reds on Sunday and will be heading for Stamford Bridge if they can pull off an even bigger shock in the replay.

Holders Manchester City are also on their travels having been paired with Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, while derby rivals Manchester United face a trip to the winners of the replay between Northampton and Derby.

Oxford’s reward for a replay victory over top-flight Newcastle would be a trip to Championship leaders West Brom, while fellow League One side Portsmouth will face Premier League opposition at Fratton Park after Bournemouth and Arsenal resolve fourth-round matters.

Southampton or Tottenham will play host to top-flight basement boys Norwich, while either Coventry or Birmingham face a short trip to Leicester.

Championship sides Reading and Cardiff will battle it out for the chance to welcome in-form Sheffield United to their own stadium.

FA Cup fifth-round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury/Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle/Oxford

Leicester v Coventry/Birmingham

Northampton/Derby v Man Utd

Southampton/Tottenham v Norwich

Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal