Here is the draw for the Champions League round of 16

By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 11:28 AM

Liverpool have been drawn to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

The holders, one of eight seeded teams having won their qualifying group, will play the away leg first and have home advantage in the return.

Manchester City, also seeded after reaching the knockout phase as Group C winners, were handed a last-16 tie against Spanish giants Real Madrid when the draw was made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon.

Chelsea have been drawn to play Bayern Munich and last season’s beaten finalists Tottenham will play current Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

Five-time winners Barcelona take on Napoli, Borussia Dortmund will play Paris St Germain and Italian champions Juventus face Lyon.

Italian club Atalanta, who qualified for the competition for the first time, will take on Valencia.

The first legs will be played on February 18-19 and February 25-26, with the second legs on March 10-11 and March 17-18.

