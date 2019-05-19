NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Here is how you can buy tickets for the EURO 2020 Championships

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 06:43 PM

UEFA has said a record three million tickets will be available for fans for EURO 2020.

The association has unveiled its ticketing sales policy for the tournament which will be staged from June 12 to July 12 next year.

24 finalist teams will play in 12 different cities, including Dublin.

They also include Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

82% of the tickets will go to the fans of the participating teams and the general public, with a number available for people with disabilities at every match.

Up to a million tickets will be available for €50 or less across 44 matches while 40,000 tickets under €100 will be available for the semi-finals and final in London.

    There will be two different types of tickets to choose from:

  • Individual ticket: one match in one stadium; and

  • ‘Follow my team’ ticket (sold from December 2019): A ticket allowing fans to attend a knockout stage match of their favourite team independently of the location of the match. If the team is eliminated before the knockout stage, 100% of the ticket price will be refunded.

In the first phase of sales, which runs from June 12 to July 12, 2019 - 1.5 million tickets will be made available to the general public.

In the second phase of sales in early December 2019, one million tickets will be available to fans of the participating teams.

Another phase of sales will take place in April 2020, as the remaining four teams to qualify will be determined after the qualifier play-offs between March 26 and 31, 2020.

All tickets will exclusively be sold online via a single web address: euro2020.com/tickets.

    Ticket categories and prices:

  • Cluster A: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg

    Category 3: €50 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €75 (Quarter-Finals)

    Category 2: €125 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €145 (Quarter-Finals)

    Category 1: €185 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €225 (Quarter-Finals)

  • Cluster B: Baku, Bucharest, Budapest

    Category 3: €30 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €30 (Quarter-Finals)

    Category 2: €75 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €75 (Quarter-Finals)

    Category 1: €125 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €125 (Quarter-Finals)

  • Semi-finals and final: London

    Fans First: €85 (Semi-Finals) / €95 (Final)

    Category 3: €195 (Semi-Finals) / €295 (Final)

    Category 2: €345 (Semi-Finals) / €595 (Final)

    Category 3: €595 (Semi-Finals) / €945 (Final)

KEYWORDS

soccerUEFAFAIEuro 2020football

