Here are the player ratings after Ireland's win over Gibraltar

Darren Randolph - 7: The Bray man was a virtual spectator in the first period as Gibraltar failed to register a shot on target. But brought off a great save to deny Roy Chipolina just seconds after the interval. It proved the games’ turning point.

Seamus Coleman - 6: Retained the captain’s armband in Mick McCarthy’s first game back in his second tenure. And played at right-full despite Matt Doherty’s selection. Defended well but not as effective going forward.

Shane Duffy - 7: The 2017 and 2018 Player of the Year is now the first-choice centre half. Defended well which was enough to cancel out any attacking presence Gibraltar posed. Had a late header to put the result beyond doubt. But the ball dropped wide.

Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Richard Keogh - 6: Started despite breaking his hand last weekend, the veteran Derby County man began in central defence alongside Duffy. The pair did enough to snuff out the meagre attacking threat that Gibraltar offered.

Enda Stevens - 6: With Stephen Ward having hung up his international boots, the Sheffield United player secured just his second Irish competitive start at left-back. But booked after he chopped down Anthony Bardon midway through second.

Matt Doherty - 6: A star at Wolves this season, the attacking defender was handed just his sixth for his country. With Coleman’s inclusion at right-back, the Dubliner started on the right-wing. But to little effect. Replaced by Robbie Brady early in the second half.

Jeff Hendrick - 6: His impressive club-form at Burley has been on the right-wing. But was deployed in central midfield. Yet popped up with the winner with what was only his second goal for his country when scoring four minutes after the restart.

Conor Hourihane - 7: Ireland best player on show. The Aston Villa playmaker got the nod in the centre of midfield ahead of Glenn Whelan. His set-piece delivery was a positive. Kept his game simple and was precise in his passing.

Tonight's Man of the Match is Conor Hourihane! What a memorable week for the midfielder #GIBIRL #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/iGr8yF2vpM — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 23, 2019

James McClean - 6: Usually the talisman for Ireland, the Derry native had a quiet contest down the left channel. But did provide cover for Stephens. The Stoke winger was booked in first half stoppage time for a foul on Lee Casciaro.

David McGoldrick - 6: The Sheffield United forward was rewarded for his bright form, making his first international appearance since a friendly defeat by Mexico in June 2017. The 32-year-old turned provider for Hendrick’s opener. But had no chances himself to make his mark.

Sean Maguire - 6: The Preston attacker made his first competitive start up front for Ireland. Was neat and tidy on the ball. But like McGoldrick, did not test Gibraltar goalkeeper Kyle Goodwin. Subbed off and replaced by Harry Arter with 17 minutes to go.

INPHO/Ryan Byrne

SUBS:Robbie Brady - 5, (for Doherty 57): Came on in the unusual position of right-wing. But offered very little a shot wide late on.

Harry Arter - 5, (for Maguire 73): Played the last few minutes as Ireland reverted to a 4-3-3 formation.

GIBRALTAR: Kyle Goodwin; Jack Sergeant, Roy Chipolina, Joseph Chipolina, Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero; Louie Annesley, Lee Casciaro, Liam Walker, Anthony Bardon; Anthony Hernandez, Tjay De Barr.

Subs: Adam Priestley (for Annesley 64 mins), Alain Pons (for Hernandez 78 mins).Referee: Anastasios Papapetrou (Greece).