Here are the contenders for FIFA’s top player prize

The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2018 will be revealed at a ceremony in London on Monday night.

A 10-strong shortlist has been trimmed down to just three following a vote split evenly between fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the men in line to collect FIFA’s top individual player prize.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Why nominated?

Luka Modric

What a year! Thanks Real Madrid, Croatia National team and everybody who helped me to achieve this amazing award 🙏❤️ #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/f3zVV9Mq3s — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) August 30, 2018

Why nominated?

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah enjoyed a stand-out domestic and European campaign. (Dave Thompson/PA Wire)

Why nominated?

- Press Association