Henry knows he must ‘heal minds’ to bring about Monaco improvement

Thierry Henry has admitted his Monaco players need to rediscover their confidence as he prepares for his first game in charge of the Ligue 1 strugglers at Strasbourg on Saturday.

The former France international has taken over a team in crisis, with last weekend’s home defeat to Rennes – their 10th game without a win – dumping them into the relegation zone.

And Henry appreciates the size of the task ahead at ninth-placed Strasbourg, who have made a solid start to the season and head into the game on a run of two games without defeat.

Henry told reporters at a press conference: “I have talked to them about finding the desire to play. We have to regain confidence and security.

“We still have some players who have been champions of France, and there are others who will become so.

“It is necessary to heal the players’ minds on the pitch. They have to be brave and they have to show creativity with the ball – to find that desire to play and work whilst having fun.”

Henry, whose status as a coach rose during his role as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, has been spending time studying Saturday’s opponents as well as recalling some memories from his playing days.

“I am not impatient but I really want the players to start working on some of the concepts I have set up for Strasbourg,” added Henry.

“They (Strasbourg) have been working in a certain way since the beginning of the season and I know that they are in a better place now than they were at this stage last season.

“It is not easy but video will be my best friend for a while. I have already played at the (Stade de la) Meinau and I know the atmosphere there is amazing, so it is not going to be easy.”- Press Association