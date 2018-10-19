Home»Sport

Henry knows he must ‘heal minds’ to bring about Monaco improvement

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 05:13 PM

Thierry Henry has admitted his Monaco players need to rediscover their confidence as he prepares for his first game in charge of the Ligue 1 strugglers at Strasbourg on Saturday.

The former France international has taken over a team in crisis, with last weekend’s home defeat to Rennes – their 10th game without a win – dumping them into the relegation zone.

And Henry appreciates the size of the task ahead at ninth-placed Strasbourg, who have made a solid start to the season and head into the game on a run of two games without defeat.

Henry told reporters at a press conference: “I have talked to them about finding the desire to play. We have to regain confidence and security.

“We still have some players who have been champions of France, and there are others who will become so.

“It is necessary to heal the players’ minds on the pitch. They have to be brave and they have to show creativity with the ball – to find that desire to play and work whilst having fun.”

Henry, whose status as a coach rose during his role as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, has been spending time studying Saturday’s opponents as well as recalling some memories from his playing days.

“I am not impatient but I really want the players to start working on some of the concepts I have set up for Strasbourg,” added Henry.

“They (Strasbourg) have been working in a certain way since the beginning of the season and I know that they are in a better place now than they were at this stage last season.

“It is not easy but video will be my best friend for a while. I have already played at the (Stade de la) Meinau and I know the atmosphere there is amazing, so it is not going to be easy.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

MonacoThierry HenryFrench Ligue 1StrasbourgStrasbourg vs MonacoLa Meinau

Related Articles

Jose Mourinho warned over Manchester United’s late kick-off against Valencia

Jurgen Klopp: No room for Nations League in football calendar

Eden Hazard “very happy” at Chelsea despite Real Madrid desire

Stunning free kick the latest high as Wayne Rooney proves a big hit Stateside

More in this Section

Sarri: Hazard can realise his dreams at Chelsea

Tomane to make first European start against Toulouse

Munster make four changes to side to face Gloucester

Wimbledon to bring in final set tie-breaks from 2019


Breaking Stories

As Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner, here are 8 of her biggest fashion moments

This clever new app can help new parents decide if their baby needs to see a doctor

‘Acne won’t stop me living my life’ – Millie Mackintosh on how she got her skin under control

'Jesus, did I paint them?’; Robert Ballagh reacts to the nude portraits to him and his wife

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »