News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Henderson error allows Wijnaldum to strike and keep Liverpool run alive

Henderson error allows Wijnaldum to strike and keep Liverpool run alive
By Press Association
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 02:37 PM

Liverpool extended their remarkable Premier League winning run to 16 successive matches but they needed a helping hand – literally – from Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The old adage of it being better to be lucky than good definitely applied to this 1-0 victory as Jurgen Klopp’s side were slow and sloppy, prompting Bramall Lane’s Kop to questioningly chant “Champions of Europe, you’re having a laugh”.

Having done an impressive job for 70 minutes of blunting a strikeforce which had scored 13 goals this season the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper’s blunder in allowing Georginio Wijnaldum’s shot through his fingers was all the league leaders needed.

It was harsh on United who, despite their Premier League inexperience, had given Liverpool as tough a test as anyone this season.

Their well-drilled 5-3-2 formation gave the visitors more problems than they would care to admit considering the attacking talent they had at their disposal with their build-up play laboured and lethargic.

And with Oli McBurnie a danger on the counter-attack down the left there was even the threat of even more trouble with the striker testing Adrian early on.

United were so concentrated on maintaining an organised front in the face of their opponent’s domination of possession they were almost surprised when chances came their way with Callum Robinson snatching a shot wide after being put through by John Fleck.

Liverpool toiled in the middle third, moving the ball one way and then recycling it back the other as they probed to make a breakthrough with half-chances missed by Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Jurgen Klopp and his men were given a tough examination (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jurgen Klopp and his men were given a tough examination (Richard Sellers/PA)

The direct approach proved more profitable as Virgil Van Dijk lofted a pass for Mane to run clear of the defence but he sliced high and wide with only goalkeeper Henderson to beat.

Mane should have done better with that effort but the one two minutes before the break was even more inexplicable.

READ MORE

Bit O’Red form penultimate hurdle to Dundalk’s treble dream

Wijnaldum launched Salah on the counter-attack which resulted in Firmino, seven yards out, opting to tee up Mane but although his shot beat Henderson at his near post the upright denied him a goal.

Liverpool’s seven first-half shots were the most they had produced in the opening 45 minutes of a league match without one being on target since February 2017, when they lost to Hull.

After more labouring without intent in the opening 20 minutes of the second half Klopp changed tack, sending on the fit-again Divock Origi for Jordan Henderson and switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Salah as its spearhead.

The best chances were still falling to the hosts, however, with Norwood forcing to tip a low drive around the same post Mane had struck until Liverpool benefited from a huge stroke of luck.

Callum Robinson was one of those to spurn a chance (Richard Sellers/PA)
Callum Robinson was one of those to spurn a chance (Richard Sellers/PA)

Just when it seemed United were about to become only the only side after Barcelona and Napoli in the last 26 games to prevent the Reds scoring, Henderson blew it.

Wijnaldum’s shot from the edge of the area was hit well but more in hope than expectation but, as it flew through a crowd of players, United’s goalkeeper failed to get a proper hold and it slipped between his hands and then his legs to trickle over the line.

Henderson’s sticking out a leg to deny Salah clean through one-on-one prevented it becoming 2-0 but the damage had been done.

Nevertheless, substitute Leon Clarke should still have equalised five minutes from time but ballooned over Fleck’s low cross from close range.

Liverpool’s bandwagon rolls on, briefly extending their lead over Manchester City to eight, having taken an incredible 121 points from a last possible 138.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Derry boost as Cork City fall flat again

More on this topic

EFL launch Liverpool probe after they field ineligible player in cup tieEFL launch Liverpool probe after they field ineligible player in cup tie

Klopp happy to settle for 1-0 winKlopp happy to settle for 1-0 win

Liverpool boss Klopp salutes Matip as one of his best pieces of businessLiverpool boss Klopp salutes Matip as one of his best pieces of business

Hoever: Carabao Cup perfect opportunity for Reds to blood youngstersHoever: Carabao Cup perfect opportunity for Reds to blood youngsters


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Dean HendersonGeorginio WijnaldumJurgen KloppLeon ClarkeMohamed SalahSadio ManePremier LeagueTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Nine-try South Africa cruise to victory over NamibiaNine-try South Africa cruise to victory over Namibia

Thompson and Japan far from finished yetThompson and Japan far from finished yet

Schmidt challenges Ireland to bounce back at World Cup after Japan defeatSchmidt challenges Ireland to bounce back at World Cup after Japan defeat

Japan coach hails famous win three years in the makingJapan coach hails famous win three years in the making


Lifestyle

A young Mary Black fills the screen on the Cork Opera House stage, a monochrome montage of her singing No Frontiers, intercut with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra playing the seminal song.Mary Black holds full Cork Opera House in her thrall with reminiscent performance

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

A couple of weeks back I reported that French wine sales had dropped further in the last year. They now rank behind Spain, Australia and Chile.Wine with Leslie Williams: Don't give up on French wines

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »