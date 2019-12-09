News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Henderson demands stronger punishments for racism

Henderson demands stronger punishments for racism
By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 09:17 PM

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has called for stronger punishments and greater education to combat the seemingly growing number of racist incidents at football matches.

Sunday’s Manchester derby was marred by a City supporter allegedly making a racist gesture at United midfielder Fred.

A 13-year-old Burnley fan was ejected for an alleged racist gesture aimed at Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, two Wolves fans were arrested on suspicion of using homophobic gestures at Brighton and Everton were also investigating alleged homophobic chanting.

They are the latest in a long list of similar incidents – Henderson himself was caught up in it on England duty in Bulgaria in a Euro 2020 qualifier – and the midfielder believes plenty more still has to be done to tackle the issue.

“It’s a topic we are probably speaking about a little too much at the minute, especially what I’ve experienced recently on international duty,” he said.

“It’s not a nice topic to speak about, but it’s one where we need to come together as players, clubs, supporters and start to fight it again, with stronger punishments, more education.

“It’s a problem. We can’t pretend it’s happening in every other country and not in ours. It’s happening everywhere. We have to fight it as best as we can.”

More on this topic

Anti-discrimination campaigners call for joint response after Premier League's weekend of shameAnti-discrimination campaigners call for joint response after Premier League's weekend of shame

FA to investigate allegations of racist abuse in Manchester derbyFA to investigate allegations of racist abuse in Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brands ‘Black Friday’ headline ‘worst front page ever’Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brands ‘Black Friday’ headline ‘worst front page ever’

Italian sports newspaper accused of fuelling racism with ‘Black Friday’ headlineItalian sports newspaper accused of fuelling racism with ‘Black Friday’ headline

BulgariaFredJordan HendersonManchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Anti-discrimination campaigners call for joint response after Premier League's weekend of shameAnti-discrimination campaigners call for joint response after Premier League's weekend of shame

Traditional white sliotar set to be replaced for 2020 ChampionshipTraditional white sliotar set to be replaced for 2020 Championship

Benik Afobe thankful for support following death of daughterBenik Afobe thankful for support following death of daughter

Highly-rated Haaland staying focused on ‘biggest game of career so far’Highly-rated Haaland staying focused on ‘biggest game of career so far’


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »